UBS Reports Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes | National company

UBS Investment Bank today announced the payment of coupons for 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs), all traded on the NYSE Arca.

* The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus and its supplements for each of our ETN ETRACS, which are identified by name. For more information on each ETRACS ETN, see List of ETNs .

** The current yield (annualized) is equal to the current coupon amount and the two immediately preceding coupon amounts, multiplied by four (to annualize these coupons), divided by the current indicative closing value of the ETN on its date of current coupon valuation rounded to two decimal places for ease of analysis. The current yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the ETN. No coupon or distribution amount is guaranteed to you under the ETN.

Note: HDLB, SMHB and PFFL pay a variable monthly coupon linked to 2 times cash distributions, if any, on the constituents of the respective Underlying Index, less withholding taxes, if any. CEFD and MVRL pay a variable monthly coupon linked to 1.5 times cash distributions, if any, on the constituents of the respective underlying index, less withholding taxes, if any. Changes in the amount of monthly distributions will cause the actual yield to vary significantly as calculated above. As such, the current performance of each is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on those ETNs.

About ETRACS

ETN ETRACS are senior unsecured bonds issued by UBS AG, traded on NYSE Arca and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETN ETRACS is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of all or part of investors’ capital, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed a coupon or distribution amount under theAND N. We invite you to read the more detailed explanation of the risks described under Risk Factors in the applicable prospectus supplement for the ETN ETRACS.

UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and its supplements) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the securities offerings to which this communication relates. Before investing, you should read the prospectus, as well as the applicable prospectus supplement to fully understand the terms of the securities and other considerations which are important in making a decision to invest in ETRACS. The applicable offer document for each ETRACS can be obtained by clicking on the name of each ETRACS identified above. You can also obtain these documents free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Offer-related securities are not deposit liabilities and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency of the United States, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to high net worth, institutional and corporate clients around the world, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager and one of the leading retail and corporate banks in Switzerland, with a large-scale and diverse global asset manager and specialist investment bank. The bank focuses on companies that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have attractive long-term structural growth or profitability prospects.

UBS is present in all of the world’s major financial centers. It has offices in more than 50 regions and sites, with approximately 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people worldwide. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

This document is published by UBS AG and / or one of its subsidiaries and / or one of its affiliates ("UBS"). The products and services mentioned in this document may not be available to residents of certain jurisdictions. A previous performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

ETN ETRACS are sold only in conjunction with the relevant offering documents. UBS has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus, as supplemented by the applicable prospectus supplement, for the ETN ETRACS offering) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before investing, you should read these and any other documents UBS has filed with the SEC for more complete information about UBS and the offering to which this communication relates. You can obtain these documents free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can request the prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement, by calling toll-free (+ 1-877-387 2275). In the United States, securities underwriting, trading and brokerage and M&A advisory activities are carried out by UBS Securities LLC, a registered broker / dealer which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of UBS AG, member of the New York Stock Exchange and other major exchanges, and member of SIPC. UBS Financial Services Inc. is a registered broker / dealer affiliated with UBS Securities LLC.

The financial instrument is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any way by Solactive AG and Solactive AG makes no express or implied warranties or assurances regarding the results of the use of the Index and / or the Index or Index brand. Price at any time or in any other respect.

S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index is a service mark of S-Network Global Indexes, Inc. (S-Network) and its use is licensed from S-Network. S-Network does not guarantee the accuracy and / or completeness of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index or the data included therein, and S-Network assumes no responsibility for any errors, omissions, interruptions or faults. S-Network makes no warranty, express or implied, of representations or promises, as to the results to be obtained by UBS AG, or any other person or entity from the use of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. or any data included therein. . S-Network makes no warranties, representations or promises, express or implied, regarding originality, merchantability, fitness, absence of infringement or fitness for a particular purpose or use with respect to the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index or any data including. Without limiting the foregoing, S-Network can in no way be held liable for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, punitive, consequential or other damage (including loss of profits), even if it is informed of the possibility of such damage.

The ETRACS Monthly Pay Leverage Mortgage ETN (ETN) is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Market Vectors Index Solutions GmbH (licensor) and the licensor makes no representations or warranties, express or implied. , to the owners of the ETN or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities in general or the ETN in particular or the ability of the Market Vectors US Mortgage REITs index to track the performance of the US market mortgage REITs. The ETRACS Monthly Pay Leverage Mortgage ETN (ETN) is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Market Vectors Index Solutions GmbH (licensor) and the licensor makes no representations or warranties, express or implied. , to the owners of the ETN or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities in general or the ETN in particular or the ability of the Market Vectors US Mortgage REITs index to track the performance of the US market mortgage REITs.

UBS expressly prohibits redistribution or reproduction of this communication in whole or in part without the prior written permission of UBS and UBS accepts no liability for the actions of third parties in this regard.

UBS 2021. The key symbol, UBS and ETRACS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

