TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics





Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange TORONTO, August 9, 2021 / CNW / – TMX Group today announced its fundraising activity on the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for July 2021. TSX welcomed 19 new issuers in July 2021, compared to 25 the previous month and 10 in july 2020. The new listings were 11 exchange-traded funds, two cleantech companies, two consumer products and services companies, two life sciences companies, one financial services company and one real estate company. Total funding raised in July 2021 decreased by 51% compared to the previous month and decreased by 38% compared to july 2020. The total number of financings in July 2021 was 46, compared to 58 the previous month and 34 in july 2020. For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for the TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/fr/440 TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in July 2021, compared to 21 the previous month and four in july 2020. The new listings were seven capital pool companies, two cleantech companies and an oil and gas company. Total funding raised in July 2021 decreased by 30% compared to the previous month, but increased by 7% compared to july 2020. There were 122 financings in July 2021, compared to 158 the previous month and 211 in july 2020. TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics for July 2021 can be viewed on www.tmx.com. Toronto Stock Exchange

July 2021 June 2021 july 2020 Listed issuers 1712 1,709 1,617 New listed issuers 19 25 ten IPO 12 17 5 TSX Venture Graduates 4 4 3 Listed issues 2,376 2 365 2 273 IPO funding raised $ 110,492,416 $ 1,568,649,390 $ 244,640,000 Secondary funding raised $ 663,786,542 $ 2,274,687,419 $ 2,247,934,732 Additional funding raised $ 1,198,750,000 $ 172,876,564 $ 671,063,900 Total funding raised $ 1,973,028,958 $ 4,016,213,373 $ 3,163,638,632 Total number of financings 46 58 34 Issues quoted in market capitalization $ 4,009,393,931,863 $ 3,988,385,475,117 $ 3,072,938,995,842 Statistics since the beginning of the year

2021 2020 % change New listed issuers 146 101 +44.6 IPO 107 84 +27.4 TSX Venture Exchange Graduates 23 ten +130.0 IPO funding raised $ 7,280,549,871 $ 3,617,831,667 +101.2 Secondary funding raised $ 18,740,219,690 $ 13,037,932,907 +43.7 Additional funding raised $ 4,287,750,247 $ 1,584,928,968 +170.5 Total funding raised $ 30,308,519,808 $ 18,240,693,542 +66.2 Total number of financings 420 306 +37.3 Issues quoted in market capitalization $ 4,009,393,931,863 $ 3,072,938,995,842 +30.5 TSX Venture Exchange **

July 2021 June 2021 july 2020 Listed issuers 1,890 1,892 1,918 New listed issuers ten 21 4 IPO 8 14 2 TSX graduates 4 4 3 Listed issues 2,000 1 994 2,000 IPO funding raised $ 23,462,900 $ 20,055,100 $ 400,000 Secondary funding raised (1) $ 181,376,095 $ 253,801,512 $ 158,426,543 Additional funding raised $ 521,107,297 $ 758,213,481 $ 520,984,787 Total funding raised $ 725,946,292 $ 1,032,070,093 $ 679,811,330 Total number of financings 122 158 211 Issues quoted in market capitalization $ 97,408,014,997 $ 101,070,642,734 $ 58,801,959,705 Statistics since the beginning of the year

2021 2020 % Change New listed issuers 81 29 +179.3 IPO 52 19 +173.7 TSX graduates 23 ten +130.0 IPO funding raised $ 175,012,818 $ 56,880,390 +207.7 Secondary funding raised (1) $ 2,214,037,462 $ 733,217,611 +202.0 Additional funding raised $ 4,695,947,289 $ 2,044,866,829 +129.6 Total funding raised $ 7,084,997,569 $ 2,834,964,830 +149.9 Total number of financings 1,081 926 +16.7 Issues quoted in market capitalization $ 97,408,014,997 $ 58,801,959,705 +65.7

** Includes NEX (not applicable to new listed issuers, IPOs and raised IPO financings)

(1) Secondary financing includes prospectus offers on a cash basis and secondary

TMX Group does not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of this information. The information in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely on the information in this press release for any commercial, commercial or financial purposes. By using this press release, you expressly agree that TMX Group assumes no responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this press release. TMX Group welcomes the following companies that have registered for the course July 2021: Toronto Stock Exchange Issuer name Company symbol Avant Brands Inc. AVNT Brookfield Property Preferred Limited Partnership BPYP.PR.A CI North American Alternative Opportunities Fund CNAO CI Global Climate Leaders Fund CLML Exro Technologies Inc. EXRO Flow Beverage Corp. TO FLOW Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Emerging Markets ETF FSEM Franklin Martin Currie Active Sustainable Global Equity ETF FGSG Hamilton Multi-Sector Enhanced Covered Call ETF HDI iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (hedged to Canadian dollars) XSTH iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP IShares 1-5 Year US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (hedged to Canadian dollars) XIGS IShares ETF 1-5 Year US IG Corporate Bond Index XSHU IShares US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU LifeSpeak Inc. LSPK NanoXplore Inc. GAME NextPoint Financial Inc. NPF.U Nova Cannabis Inc. NOVC Picton Mahoney Fortified Special Situations Alternative Fund PFSS TSX Venture Exchange Issuer name Company symbol Opportunities Bigstack I Inc. STAK.P Cranstown Capital Corp. CRAN.P Evergen Infrastructure Corp. EVGN FIFE Capital Corp. FFC.P Premier Helium Inc. HELI Michichi Capital Corp. MCCP.P Miza III Ventures Inc. MIZA.P Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. ROOF Sayward Capital Corp. SAWC.P Whatcom Capital II Corp. WHAT About TMX Group (TSX:X) TMX Group operates global markets and creates digital communities and analytical solutions that facilitate the financing, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. The main activities of TMX Group include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , Alpha TSX Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montreal Stock Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, custodian services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and new York), as well as in the main international markets, in particular London and Singapore. For more information on TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @GroupeTMX . SOURCE TMX Group inc. For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

