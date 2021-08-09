Connect with us

Business

RBCs Calvasina says value stocks could be about to stage their last hurray

Published

10 mins ago

on

By

 


Value or growth? Which of these themes is the best bet in the long run as the economy faces the delta-variant phase of recovery from the worst pandemic in generations?

In short, the answer to this question is complicated, notes Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity trading strategy at RBC Capital Markets.


This is a more complicated equity market than the one we saw in January, which requires more nuance.


Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Trading Strategy, RBC Capital Markets

Value-driven stocks of stocks of companies considered to be significantly undervalued based on their price relative to metrics like earnings, income or book value have stumbled in the past three months after experiencing a rebirth , investors looking to shy away from growth-oriented investments that had benefited from lockdowns and mobility restrictions imposed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

To verify: What’s next for the great stock market rotation as the battle between growth and value seeks direction?

Value, as measured by the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF IVE,
-0.18%,
fell 0.4% in the past three months, compared to growth stocks, which rose 10%, as measured by the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF IVW,
-0.08%.

Those seeking a recovery in value have been waiting for more than a decade, but it is unclear whether the economic rebound will result in a sustained, longer-term trend change, Calvasina wrote. And that includes the resurgence of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which may contribute to lower earnings prospects for some companies.

That said, the RBC analyst said a number of recent challenges complicate matters, but may still give way to good performance for value (or growth) depending on the investor timeline.

In our opinion, which part of style trading an investor should be looking at right now really depends on the time horizon, she said.

We believe style leadership will remain volatile through 2022, and that several leadership shifts between growth and value by the end of next year, the analyst wrote.

RBC’s research note highlights uncertainty about the prospects for style investments in the wake of the deadly viral outbreak and erratic rebound by private companies and governments.

In the near term, Calvasina expects another leap in value leadership to be at hand if earnings prospects improve for companies considered to meet the value label, and if flows to Value-indexed funds are also accelerating.

RBC appears to be leaning towards a new race for value, especially if the economic rebound continues.

Once these clouds have cleared, the stage looks set for a new impetus in medium-term value leadership. It’s a long way to say that a warm economic recovery next year is conducive to further outperformance in value and cyclical stocks, Calvasina wrote.

But don’t get too excited about the long-term outlook for stocks.

But while we’re very excited about the idea of ​​another big outperforming trade in value, we’re also concerned that it may very well end up being stocks for the last hurray, the researcher wrote.

Calvasina warned the economy was near the peak of economic growth which could come closer to statistical averages in the coming years, as well as rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, which could further cool the market and the economy. .

So what should an investor’s playbook look like in this stretch, with the S&P 500 SPX,
-0.09%,
the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
-0.30%
and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,
+ 0.16%
trade near records.

RBC says it makes sense to reduce value / cyclical exposure and make our S&P 500 sector recommendations more balanced between value / cyclical and growth.

The institution maintains its overweighting in XLF financials,
+ 0.26%
and XLE energy,
-1.41%,
while lowering its appeal on the XLB materials sector,
-0.12%
from overweighting to market weight.

At the same time, we are upgrading technology (which we see as the most attractive growth-oriented sector) to overweight it relative to market weight, Calvasina wrote.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/rbcs-calvasina-says-value-stocks-may-be-on-brink-of-staging-their-last-hurrah-11628517629

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: