Verra Mobility announces $ 100 million share buyback program

MESA, Arizona., August 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, today announced that its board of directors has approved a share buyback program that authorizes the Company to buy back up to $ 100 million of its Class A common shares over the next twelve months.

Verra Mobility (PRNewsfoto / Verra Mobility)

“We expect to generate significant free cash flow this year through the combination of our very attractive recurring revenue model and early collection of bad debts,” said David roberts, CEO of Verra Mobility. “Our capital allocation strategy has always focused on investing in growth through mergers and acquisitions and then returning excess cash to shareholders. the creation of value. “

As part of the share repurchase program, the Company may repurchase shares of its Class A ordinary shares from time to time in connection with open market transactions or privately traded transactions, in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. . Redemptions may be made and may be suspended or terminated at any time without notice. The extent to which the Company redeems Class A common shares and the timing of such purchases will depend on market conditions, the Company’s capital position and other considerations which may be taken into account by the Company in its sole discretion. . Redemptions may also be made in accordance with a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which would allow the redemption of shares when the Company could otherwise be prevented from doing so. do because of a self-imposed trading blackout. periods or other regulatory restrictions.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest technology and intelligence data to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility is at the center of the mobility ecosystem that brings together vehicles, devices, information and people to solve the complex challenges facing our customers and the groups they serve.

The story continues

Verra Mobility serves the world’s largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to handle toll transactions and infractions for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through integration and connectivity with hundreds of toll and issuance authorities. Verra Mobility also promotes the development of safe cities, in partnership with law enforcement, transport services and school districts through North America, operating thousands of security cameras at red lights, speed, bus lanes and school bus stops. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that address the expected future business and financial performance of the Company and may contain words such as “objective”, “target”, “future”, “estimate”, “expect”, ” anticipate “,” intend to, “” plan “,” believe “,” seek “,” project “,” may “,” should “,” will “or similar expressions. , among other things, statements regarding the benefits of the Company’s strategic acquisitions, changes in the market for our products and services, expected operating results, such as revenue growth, expansion plans and opportunities, and earnings forecasts related to 2021 Financial and Operational Indicators. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. These could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of late payments related to unpaid debts with the New York City Department of Transportation (“NYCDOT”); (2) the disruption of our business and results of operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenues from key customers in the car rental industry and photo enforcement programs; (4) concentration of customers in our Business Services and Government Solutions segments; (5) a decrease in the prevalence of automated photo application or toll usage; (6) risks and uncertainties relating to our government contracts, including, but not limited to, administrative obstacles, legislative changes, termination rights, audits and investigations; (7) decreased interest in outsourcing on the part of our clients; (8) our ability to properly perform our contracts and otherwise satisfy our customers; (9) our ability to compete in a highly competitive and rapidly changing market; (10) our ability to keep up with technological developments and changing customer preferences; (11) the success of our new products and changes to existing products and services; (12) our ability to successfully integrate our recent or future acquisitions; (13) failures or breaches of our networks or systems, including as a result of cyber attacks; and (14) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by Verra Mobility. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this release, and Verra Mobility disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in other press releases, reports and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. It is important to understand the information contained in these filed documents in order to fully understand the financial results published by the Company and our business outlook for future periods.

Investor Relations Contacts

Sajid Daudi

Vice-President, Investor Relations

See Mobility

480-596-4805

[email protected]

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verra-mobility-announces-100-million-share-repurchase-program-301351387.html

SOURCE Verra Mobility