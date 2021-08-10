Lightspeed Announces Corporate Name Change for Lightspeed Commerce Inc.





MONTREAL, August 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (formerly Lightspeed POS Inc.) (“Lightspeed “or the “Company “) (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop trading platform for traders around the world to simplify, adapt and create great customer experiences, announced today that the Company has amended its statutes in accordance with the Law on legal persons and, in force August 6, 2021, changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (the “Change of name “). The Company‘s subordinate voting shares are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX “) and the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE “) under the new name when the market opens on or about August 10, 2021. The company‘The subordinate voting shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol TSX and NYSE “LSPD “. Logo: Lightspeed POS Inc. (CNW Group / Lightspeed Commerce Inc.) “We have evaluated the name of our company in light of the set of solutions that we offer today. Lightspeed is no longer just a point of sale solution, and we‘We have passed Lightspeed POS Inc. We are the one stop shopping platform for merchants around the world. The name of our company must therefore be aligned with our current offering and our long-term vision. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. does both, ”said Dax Dasilva, founder and CEO of Lightspeed. At the annual and extraordinary meeting of the Company‘s shareholders held on August 5, 2021, the shareholders adopted a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Company‘s articles to effect the name change. No action is required from shareholders in connection with the name change, and no change has been made to the Company.‘share capital. The Company encourages any shareholder with questions to contact their broker or agent. About Lightspeed Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed’s one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and deliver great customer experiences. The cloud solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multi-channel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The story continues Founded in Montreal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in more than 100 countries. For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com Follow us on social media: Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and Twitter Forward-looking statements This press release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “has the” intention to “,” plan “,” estimate “,” estimate “or similar expressions concerning matters which are not historical facts. Such statements are based on the current expectations of Lightspeed management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors.A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, between other factors, the risk factors identified in our most recent MD&A on Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under “Risk Factors” in no. most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are urged to carefully consider these and other factors when making decisions about Lightspeed subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and, although the forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers to be reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or under- understood by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightspeed-announces-corporate-name-change-to-lightspeed-commerce-inc-301351372.html SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

