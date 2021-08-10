Cadence Bancorporation Announces Shareholder Approval of Merger with BancorpSouth Bank

HOUSTON, August 09, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) announced today that, at a special meeting (“Special Meeting”) of its shareholders held today, the shareholders of CADE have voted in favor of the agreement to previously announced merger (the “Merger Agreement”) between the Company and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS), under which the companies will combine in a fully stock merger with a total market value of over $ 6 billion. dollars. The board of directors of the two companies has previously approved the merger agreement.

Of the company’s ordinary shares issued and outstanding at the close of business on July 6, 2021, the date of registration of the extraordinary meeting, 104 million shares voted in favor of the merger agreement, i.e. more than 99% of the votes cast.

The proposed transaction remains subject to certain regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions. The Company currently expects the proposed transaction to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

After the conclusion of the merger agreement, the new merged company will operate under the name Cadence Bank. The common shares of the Combined Company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “CADE”.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a regional financial holding company with assets of $ 18.7 billion as of June 30, 2021. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Cadence Bank, NA, operates 99 branches in Alabama, Florida. , Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, and offers businesses, mid-market businesses, small businesses and individuals a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Cadence Banks services and products include commercial and commercial banking, cash management, specialty lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, SBA loans, foreign exchange, wealth management, services investment and trust, financial planning, pension management, individuals and businesses. insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and credit cards. Bank customers have access to state-of-the-art online and mobile solutions, interactive ATMs and more than 55,000 ATMs. The Cadence Bank team of 1,900 associates is committed to exceeding customer expectations and helping their customers achieve financial success. Cadence Bank, NA FDIC Member. Equal housing lender. NMLS # 525022.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this communication may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of. 1934, as amended with respect to the beliefs, plans, goals, expectations and estimates of BancorpSouth Banks and Cadence Bancorporations and Cadence Banks (together, “Cadence”). Forward-looking statements are not a representation of historical information, but rather relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to one or more future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “seek”, “have l ‘intention to, “” estimate “,” expect “,” predict “,” hope “,” may “,” could “,” plan “,” should “,” foresee “,” plan “,” objective “,” outlook “,” potential “,” will “,” will “,”. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the terms, timing and closing of the proposed transaction.

BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this communication, as actual results could differ materially from those shown in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, many of which are beyond our control. of BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that may give rise to the right of one or both parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence; the outcome of any legal proceedings which have been or may be brought against BancorpSouth Bank or Cadence; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close on time or not at all because regulatory or other required approvals are not received or other conditions at closing are not met on time or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions which are not foreseen; the ability of BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcement relating to the proposed transaction could adversely affect the market price of the common shares of one or both of the parties to the proposed transaction; the possibility that the expected benefits of the proposed transaction will not materialize when expected or not at all, including due to the impact or problems resulting from the integration of the two companies or due to the strength of the economics and competitive factors in the areas in which BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence do business certain restrictions during the term of the proposed transaction which may affect the ability of the parties to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more costly than expected, including due to unforeseen factors or events distraction of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve the synergies and operational efficiencies expected in the merger on time or not at all and to successfully integrate the operations of Cadences and those of BancorpSouth Bank; such integration may be more difficult, longer or more expensive than expected; revenues from the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; potential unwanted reactions or changes in business relationships or with employees, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction. the dilution caused by the issuance by BancorpSouth Banks of additional shares of its share capital in connection with the proposed transaction; and other factors that may affect the future results of BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence; and other factors discussed in “Risk Factors” in BancorpSouth Banks Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2020, BancorpSouth Banks Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended December 31, 2020. March 2021 and June 30, 2021 and BancorpSouth Banks other deposits with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”), which are available at https://www.fdic.gov/ and in the “Investor Relations” section of the BancorpSouth Banks website, https://www.bancorpsouth.com/, under the heading “Public deposits” and in the Cadences annual report on form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, Cadences quarterly reports on form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and on June 30, 2021 and in Cadences other documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at http://www.sec.gov and in the “Investor Relations” section of the Cadences website, https://cadencebank.com/, under the heading “SEC Deposits”. BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence assume no obligation to update the information contained in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.

Contacts

Cadence Bancorporation

Media contact:

Danielle Kernel

713-871-4051

[email protected]

Investor relations contact:

Valerie Toalson

713-871-4103 or 800-698-7878

[email protected]