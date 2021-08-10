Bluegreen Vacations Announces Board Approval of Share Buyback Program | Company





BOCA RATON, Fla .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 9, 2021– Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (QTCQX: BVHBB) (Bluegreen Vacations or the Company), today announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program which authorizes the repurchase of shares of its Class A and Class B common shares at an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $ 40 million. The buyback program authorizes the Company, at the discretion of management, to buy back shares from time to time subject to market conditions and other factors. About the company: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH; OTCQX: BVHBB) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation property interests and operates resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based vacation ownership plan with 68 Clubs and Associate Clubs and access to nearly 11,300 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of paid, comprehensive resort management, financial services, sales and marketing services to or on behalf of third parties. For more information, please visit us at: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation: www.BVHCorp.com This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All opinions, forecasts, projections, future plans or other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. , as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the amount of shares, if any, that may be redeemed by the Company in the future, the value of the shares repurchased by the Company, the timing of any share repurchases and the availability of funds for the repurchase of shares. In addition to the risks and factors identified above, reference is also made to other risks and factors detailed in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Quarterly Report on Form 10- Q, which can be viewed on the SEC website, www.sec.gov, or on the Bluegreen Vacations website, www.BVHcorp.com. Bluegreen Vacations cautions that the above factors are not exclusive. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005786/en/ CONTACT: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Contact details Investor Relations: Leo Hinkley, Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations Telephone: 954-399-7193 Email: [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT HOLIDAYS ACCOMMODATION CRUISE DESTINATIONS TRAVEL SOURCE: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/09/2021 16:15 / DISC: 09/09/2021 16:17 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005786/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/bluegreen-vacations-announces-board-approval-of-share-repurchase-program/article_dd458f78-ebdd-5c6a-9b8d-ff919890bc76.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos