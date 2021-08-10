Business
Western Magnesium files Form 10 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission
NEW YORK, NY TheNewswire August 9, 2021 Western Magnesium Company (TSXV: WMG); (Frankfurt-3WM); (OTC: MLYF) (Western Magnesium or the Company) announces that on August 6, 2021, it filed a Form 10 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to register its common shares under section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). Once Form 10 goes into effect, which is expected to take place on October 5, 2021, Western Magnesium will be subject to the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act and will be required to file annual, quarterly and annual proxy statements with the SEC.
Executive Chairman and CEO Sam Ataya said, “The filing of Form 10 continues the progress we are making in moving the company forward and lays the groundwork for a listing on a major US stock exchange. This will better position our company to accelerate our business goals, pursue our respective operational priorities and strategies, and focus on our unique long-term growth opportunities. “
In addition, the filing of Form 10 provides the transparency that institutional investors need and the possibility for them to participate in future financings, necessary for the strategic construction of our factories marketed across the United States.
About Western Magnesium
Western Magnesium’s goal is to be a low-cost producer of primary green magnesium, a strategic product valued for its strength and lightweight. Unlike obsolete and expensive production processes, Western Magnesium seeks to use a continuous silicothermal process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs compared to current methods and processes, while still being eco-friendly.
Company details : John Ulmer | This e-mail address is protected from spam. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. | 604-423-2709
This press release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the documents of the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Society. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary significantly. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan” and d other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors beyond the control of the Company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of their publication. The Company disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unforeseen events.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For more information, please visit our website at www.westmagcorp.com
