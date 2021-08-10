Stock markets should open on a cautious note amid mixed global backdrop

The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a gain of 2 points. Nifty futures were trading at 16,274 on the Singapore Stock Exchange around 7:20 am.

Indian markets could open flat to slightly lower, in line with Asian markets largely flat today and US markets mixed on Monday, said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities.

“Nifty is expected to open slightly negative, down 10 points from Monday’s close (August 9). On Monday, Nifty took support at the 16,180 level. 16,150-16,200 will act as a strong support range and as long as Nifty will hold above we can expect 16,350 and 16,400 over the next few sessions. Nifty’s trend will remain bullish as long as it maintains the 15,900 level “said Gaurav Udani, Founder and CEO of ThincRedBlu Securities .

Nifty, after opening slightly higher on Monday, quickly ditched its morning gains. It formed an intra-day low at 1:45 p.m. after which a decent rally ensued. At the close, the Nifty was up 0.12% or 20 points to 16,258. Volumes on the NSE were at their lowest since July 14th.

Indian stock markets are expected to open on a flat note, as the SGX Nifty trend indicates, said Mohit Nigam, PMS manager at Hem Securities. “Other Asian markets are showing mixed performance as stocks in Japan rose while those of China and South Korea fell. Gold and silver stabilized on Tuesday after a volatile session on Monday. Brent crude has recovered from yesterday’s low and is currently showing stability around $ 69. Concerns about the delta variant are increasing in the US as it has recorded the highest number of cases this week since early February and they will play a central role in the dynamics of the world market. “

Technically, Nifty50 will continue its bullish momentum with support levels at 16,100 and near-term resistance at 16,400, any significant drop is a good opportunity to invest.

Other key economic indicators to watch this week will be US inflation data on Wednesday and the OPEC monthly oil market report on Thursday. Domestically, earnings announcements from several companies will help markets take specific action, Nigam said. Some of the main earnings announcements will be Zomato, Coal India, Siemens, Power Grid, CAMS, Cochin Shipyard, Motherson Sumi and Manappuram Finance.

Vodafone plans to settle the tax dispute with the government, while Future Group lenders may consider insolvency resolution if the RIL Future Group deal does not take shape by the end of this calendar year.

The S&P 500 plunged on Monday, as concerns over fuel demand during a resurgent pandemic pushed energy stocks down, but rising US Treasury yields pushed financial stocks higher, maintaining the benchmark of Wall Street at record levels.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.91 points or 0.31% to 35,100.6; the S&P 500 lost 4.11 points or 0.09% to 4,432.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.42 points or 0.16% to 14,860.18

Asian stocks start to weaken

Asian stocks started weak on Tuesday after a largely sluggish performance on Wall Street and lingering concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus rocked sentiment and triggered lower prices for metals and oil.

US stocks fell on Monday, losing momentum after hitting all-time highs late last week. Commodity prices fell as concerns over the spread of the coronavirus resurfaced, with crude oil prices moving sharply lower, but rising U.S. Treasury yields pushed financial stocks higher, holding the index to Wall Street benchmark at record levels. The spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, profit taking and a downgrade in China’s growth by Goldman Sachs have sounded bullish sentiment on Wall Street.

China has reported more COVID-19 infections, while cases and hospitalizations in the United States were at an all-time high of six months as the Delta variant spread.

Inflows into Indian equity funds peaked at least two years in July at Rs 22,584 cr. Contributions to systematic investment plans increased for the fourth consecutive month to reach a record high in July at Rs 9,609 cr. Over 23 lakh SIP accounts opened during the month, also a record.

Equity-specific moves are visible as the announcement of first quarter results continues. BSE MidCap lost more than 1% while BSE SmallCap fell almost 0.75%. The lead decline ratio continued to be deeply negative on August 9. This reflects profit taking at all levels by traders / investors. The Nifty has hit a low and a high low in the near term. However, until 16,146 are passed, a bigger correction cannot begin, Jasani said.

Company results today

Zomato, Coal India, Lupine, Power Grid Corporation of India, Aarti Surfactants, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Ashoka Buildcon, Balaji Telefilms, Mrs Bectors Food Specialties, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Computer Age Management Services, Capacite Infraprojects, Century Plyboards, Chalet Hotels, Cochin Shipyard, Deepak Fertilisers, Eveready Industries, Galaxy Surfactants, Godrej Agrovet, Heranba Industries, Infibeam Avenues, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jindal Steel & Power, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Linde India, Manappuram Finance , Max Financial Services, Motherson Sumi Systems, Prestige Estates Projects, Pricol, Reliance Infrastructure, Sequent Scientific, Siemens, Spencers Retail, Trent, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Whirlpool of India and Wonderla Holidays will release their quarterly results on August 10.

Oil borders higher

Oil edged up from a three-week low as investors assessed the outlook for demand amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence to sweep the world. New York futures have climbed to around $ 67 a barrel after falling nearly 4% in the past two sessions. The rapidly spreading Delta variant of the virus has led to increased infections and new restrictions in some areas, including China, where domestic air travel has collapsed. Despite the surge, demand is expected to accelerate and tighten the market until the end of the year.

Stocks will debut in F&O

Ten new stocks will debut in the Futures and Options (F&O) segment of the August series, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said on Monday in a regulatory filing. Can Fin Homes, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Energy Exchange, Indiamart Intermesh, Ipca Laboratories, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Polycab India and Syngene International.

Jhunjhunwala to take stake in Syska: report

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is set to pick a major strategic sale in the largest lighting solutions company, Syska LED, CNBC TV18 reported on August 9. Jhunjhunwala, according to the report, is likely to have signed a memorandum of understanding to take the stake in the company.