Krafton tumbles in Korean stock exchange debut, but raises $ 3.75 billion





By Gina Lee Investing.com Krafton Inc. has made a disappointing debut on the Korean stock exchange Tuesday. The company's listing was the first in South Korea where shares did not exceed the IPO price in a first rise since the 2020s in listings. Krafton shares fell 12.75% to KRW 434,500 ($ 378.96) at 1:14 a.m. ET (5:14 a.m. GMT), after falling 20% ​​earlier in the session. A costly assessment and Chinese regulatory risks contributed to the disappointing start of the company, which is backed by Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) Ltd. (HK: 0700) and behind the hit video game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). Krafton said 87% of its first-quarter revenue for 2021 came from Asia excluding South Korea, with much of the 87% likely coming from sales in China managed by Tencent. The Chinese company saw its shares fall in the previous week after the Economic Information Daily, affiliated with the Xinhua news agency, called online games "spiritual opium". However, Krafton still managed to raise $ 3.75 billion thanks to what is currently South Korea's second-largest IPO. The placement comes even after regulatory orders forced the company to reduce the fundraising target by more than KRW1 trillion. Paul Choi, head of Korea Research at CLSA, remained optimistic about the company's long-term potential despite its difficult start. "Unlike other internet and gaming companies which are primarily focused on the domestic market, 95% of Krafton's revenue is generated outside of South Korea… so this is a rare and truly global business of the new economy, "he told Bloomberg.

