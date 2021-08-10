Stocks to watch: Zomato, Shree Cement, RIL, PNB Housing Fin, Indian Hotels





Shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 19 points lower at 16,253, indicating a negative start for benchmarks on Tuesday. Here are the main actions likely to move your market today: Earnings today: Zomato, Coal India, Lupine, Power Grid Corporation of India, Ashoka Buildcon, Deepak Fertilisers, Eveready Industries, KIMS, Max Financial Services, Motherson Sumi Systems and Whirlpool of India are among 200 companies expected to release their quarterly results today. Shree Cement: The company posted a PAT Q1FY22 at Rs 630 crore before adjustment, up 90.7% from Rs 330 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The figure was down 21% from the Rs 798 crore reported at the end of the March 2021 quarter. It also reported Rs 3,635 crore in consolidated operating income, which is 46% more than Rs 2,487 crore in the corresponding quarter. from 2020-2021. RIL: Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), along with Paulson & Co. Inc. and Bill Gates, and a few other investors, announced a $ 144 million investment in Ambri Inc , an energy storage company based in Massachusetts, United States. F&O inclusion: The National Stock Exchange will include 10 stocks in the M&O segment as of August 27. These include Can Fin Homes, Dixon Technologies, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Energy Exchange, IndiaMART InterMESH, Ipca Lab, MCX, Oracle Financial, Polycab India and Syngene International. . Housing Financing GNP: On Monday, the Securities Appeal Tribunal issued a split verdict on the fight between PNB Housing Finance and Sebi, the market watchdog, over the Rs 4,000 crore investment project by Carlyle Group, a development that will continue to maintain the indispensable agreement for the starving funds. lender in limbo. Gati: Allcargo group company Gati Limited has appointed Pirojshaw Sarkari as CEO, the company said on Monday. In addition, the company reported a reduction in losses in the June 2021 quarter to 25.22 crore from Rs 35.24 crore in the same period last year. Indian hotels: Indian Hotels Company, the hotel arm of the Tata group, announced a reduction in its consolidated net loss to Rs 301.58 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, against a net loss of Rs 312.60 crore recorded during the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Its total consolidated income stood at Rs 370.30 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs 175.34 crore for the same period a year ago. Bombay tincture: The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 107.9 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 22 against a loss of Rs 129.1 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 21, revenue jumped to Rs 380.8 crore against Rs 91.2 crore year on year. Wipro: The company has appointed Jason Eichenholz, a former senior executive at Deloitte Consulting, as senior vice president and head of global partnerships. Rolex rings: HSBC Pooled Investment Fund bought 1.44 lakh shares or 0.53% of the capital at Rs 1,250 per share. Glenmark Life Sciences: Polar Capital Funds PLC bought 8.36 lakh shares at Rs 732.55 per share. Moukand: On Monday, four companies in the Bajaj Group bought shares worth more than Rs 353 crore in Mukand Ltd, in open market transactions. Bajaj Sevashram Pvt Ltd bought shares for Rs 94.42 crore, Bachhraj and Company Pvt Ltd Rs 159.27 crore, Bachhraj Factories Pvt Ltd Rs 69.04 crore and Sanraj Nayan Investments Pvt Ltd Rs 30.87 crore, showed bulk transaction data on the NSE. Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The ICRA has upgraded the credit rating on long-term debt instruments of Motilal Oswal Home Finance, a major subsidiary of the company, to “AA- / Stable” from “A + / Stable”. Hoses and Texmo products: The company has received orders from several HDPE pipe contractors worth Rs 121.59 crore to be executed within 6-7 months. Tata Investment Company: The investment arm of the Tata group reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 53.89 crore in the June 2021 quarter compared to Rs 18.40 crore in the previous quarter. Vakrangee: The company has launched full travel services on its platform.

