



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PUBLIC EXCHANGE, AUGUST 10, 2021 AT 8:30 AM EST State Administration for Market Regulation approved merger between Cargotec and Konecranes in China On October 1, 2020, Cargotec Corporation (Cargotec) and Konecranes Plc (Konecranes) announced that the companies have signed a combination agreement and are considering combining through a merger, subject to regulatory and other approvals (the Operation). Cargotec and Konecranes have received unconditional approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation, China’s competition authority, for their proposed merger. The companies continue to work closely with competition authorities in other jurisdictions to obtain regulatory approvals. Cargotec and Konecranes are confident that approvals will be received to allow the transaction to be completed by the end of the first half of 2022. Until completion, the two companies will operate in a completely separate and independent manner.



For more information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP Communications, carina.geber-teir (a) cargotec.com, tel. +358 40 5024 697

Aki Vesikallio, Director of Investor Relations, aki.vesikallio (a) cargotec.com, tel. +358 40 729 1670 IMPORTANT NOTICE The Merger and the merger counterparties have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act), and may not be offered, sold or delivered in or to the United States. United States, except by applicable exemption. or as part of a transaction not subject to the Securities Act. The information in this release is not intended for, or intended for distribution or use by, any person or entity that is citizen or resident or located in the United States or in any other locality, state, country or other jurisdiction in which such distribution or use would be against any law or regulation or would require registration or license in that jurisdiction and does not constitute an offer or invitation by or on behalf of Cargotec, or any other person, to buy or sell all titles. The story continues The information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which are information about Cargotec’s current expectations and projections regarding its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and businesses. These statements may include, without limitation, any statement preceded, followed or including words such as target, believe, hope, aim, intend, may, anticipate, estimate, plan, project, will, may have, probably, should, would, could and other words and terms with similar meanings or the negative of it. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the control of Cargotecs which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cargotec to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed. or implied by these forward-looking statements. . These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions about Cargotec’s current and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter freight flow for a better everyday life through its state-of-the-art freight handling solutions and services. Cargotec’s business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Thanks to their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize the global flow of goods and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the trade ambition of the United Nations Global Compact for 1.5C. The company’s turnover in 2020 was around 3.3 billion euros and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/state-administration-market-regulation-approved-053000812.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos