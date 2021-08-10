First Republic Bank Announces Offering of Common Shares | Company





SAN FRANCISCO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 9, 2021– First Republic Bank (First Republic) (NYSE: FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that it has agreed to sell 2,000,000 common shares under ” a firm takeover bid. First Republic also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 300,000 additional First Republic shares. BofA Securities, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley act as co-managers. First Republic intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, but is not limited to, financing loans or purchasing investment securities for its portfolio. The offer is expected to close on or around August 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The offer will be made only by way of an offer circular. The preliminary offer circular relating to the offer will be available at www.frc-offering.com and provided on a current report on Form 8-K which will be filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Copies of the Preliminary Offer Circular may also be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department , or by email: dg.prospectus_requests @ bofa.com; from JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at 1-866-803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282 Attention: Prospectus Department, phone: (866) 471-2526 or e-mail: [email protected]; or from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC – Attn: Prospectus Department – 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor – New York, New York 10014. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and there will be no sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, soliciting or selling would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The securities are not insured or approved by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. About First Republic Bank Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries provide private banking, corporate private banking and private wealth management services, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in providing exceptional relationship services and offers a full range of products, including residential, business and personal loans, deposit services and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is included in the S&P 500 Index and the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. FRC-F Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding First Republics’ expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and can be forward looking. These statements are often, but not always, made using words or phrases such as anticipate, believe, can, could, can, predict, potential, should, go, estimate, plan, plan, continue, ongoing , waits, intends and similar words and phrases. Therefore, these statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed therein. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed in the section entitled Risk Factors in First Republics’ preliminary offer circular relating to this offer, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, and others. risks described in documents subsequently filed by First Republic from time to time under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Republic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances subsequent to the date on which the statement is made. made or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events.

