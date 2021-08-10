U GRO Capital will be listed on both stock exchanges from August 11





U GRO Capital, an NBFC small business lending technology announced Tuesday that it will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 11. The company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and with the NSE listing the company aims to expand access to more investors and a network of brokers. U GRO Capitals has fully paid 70,528,550 shares with a par value of Rs. 10 each, symbol UGROCAP and Series EQ, will be admitted to trading on NSE. U GRO Capital was established in 2017 by Shachindra Nath, with the takeover of Chokhani Securities Limited. This follows its recapitalization and rebranding with a technology-driven MSME lending business model and a diverse management team accumulating 250 years of combined experience in the financial spectrum. The company has raised around INR 920 crore of capital from a diverse set of institutional investors such as well-known private equity funds and family offices. This model of acquiring a small listed company and raising significant capital to build a FinTech platform was a first conceptualization of the industry. In most cases, the benefit of value creation through early stage training is only available to private investors. This distinctive model was adopted by U GRO Capital to provide the same benefit to millions of retail investors in the public markets. “The company is focused on meeting the capital needs of small businesses operating in eight selected sectors and microenterprises by providing customized lending solutions. Towards achieving the same, the company has built a distinctive technology architecture, a channel of Robust and highly efficient distribution, which has enabled the company to develop up to 34 branches in 9 states and serve over 9,000 MSME clients, in just three years of operation, ”said U GRO Capital. U GRO aspires to build up Rs 20,000 in assets under management over the next five years and gain around 1% market share of outstanding MSME loans in India by opening around 270 branches with the aim of serving more than small business client lakes. Shachindra Nath, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of U GRO Capital, said: “We at U GRO Capital are delighted and view our listing on the National Stock Exchange as an important step. With this development, we aim to expand access to a greater number of investors and the broker community. Our progress over three years has resonated well with our mission to address the unresolved MSME credit deficit. Building on the momentum of achieving milestones like this, we plan to gain a 1% market share of the MSME lending business in India over the next five years, creating value for our community. growing number of investors. On Sensex, around 1:50 p.m., U GRO Capital was trading down 0.57% at Rs114 per coin.

