Tokyo stocks end slightly higher on bullish earnings, US jobs data







This file photo shows the Tokyo Stock Exchange on October 2, 2020 (Mainichi) TOKYO (Kyodo) – Tokyo shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday, sentiment being supported by good US employment data for July and positive results from Japanese companies. The 225-number Nikkei Stock Average finished up 68.11 points, or 0.24%, from Friday at 27,888.15. The largest Topix index of all issues in the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended at 6.94 points, or 0.36%, up to 1,936.28. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. The winners were led by air transport, pharmaceutical and ground transport issues. The US dollar climbed into the mid-range of 110 yen as the unit was bought after strong employment data fueled speculation that stimulus packages will be advanced and the interest rate differential between the United States and Japan widened, dealers said. At 5 p.m., the dollar was at 110.44-45 yen against 110.29-39 yen in New York on Monday at 5 p.m. The euro was listed at $ 1.1731-1733 and 129.56-60 yen against $ 1.1731-1741 and 129.46-56 yen in New York late Monday afternoon. The 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose 0.010 percentage points from nearly 0.020% on Friday, following an overnight rise in US Treasury yields as investors bought the safe haven debt in expecting that US employment data would lead to earlier stimulus packages. . Bond yields move in the opposite direction to prices. Stocks moved into positive territory in the morning, with the Nikkei briefly crossing the 28,000 mark for the first time in two weeks on bullish quarterly earnings from Japanese companies, but momentum eased in the afternoon in due to a lack of new trade indices. “Positive US jobs data pushed the market higher in the morning, but investors became cautious as the benchmark hit the 28,000 level and they moved to lock in profits, ”said Koichi Fujishiro, senior economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute. The US Department of Labor said on Friday the country created 943,000 jobs in July, beating the market consensus of 870,000, while its unemployment rate fell 0.5 percentage points from June to 5.4% . In addition to measures aimed at taking profits, the market has also been weighed by uncertainty surrounding a global economic recovery due to an increase in Delta coronavirus variant infections, he added. On the first section, increasing issues outnumbered declines from 1311 to 790, while 88 ended unchanged. Mitsui Mining and Smelting jumped 270 yen, or 8.8%, to 3,355 yen, after the non-ferrous metals supplier on Friday said it had revised upward its profit estimates for the year to in March, increasing its net profit outlook by 68.2% from the previous forecast in May. Meanwhile, fears that Chinese authorities might tighten restrictions on gaming-related companies have brought down the respective issues. Bandai Namco Holdings fell 303 yen, or 3.9%, to 7,461 yen, the Sony Group fell 285 yen, or 2.5%, to 11,115 yen, while Nintendo slipped 1,600 yen, or 3.1%, to 50,810 yen. Main section trade volume rose to 1,087.59 million shares from 991.69 million shares on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20210810/p2g/00m/0bu/052000c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos