Raise Financial Services acquires Moneylicious Securities

Serial entrepreneur Pravin Jadhavs, new startup Raise Financial Services, announced on Tuesday that it had acquired Mumbai-based stock broker Moneylicious Securities.

As part of the acquisition, Raise will absorb the 15-member Moneyliciouss team, while appointing its founder and CEO Jayprakash Gupta as co-founder.

Moneylicious Securities will now operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raise after the acquisition.

Raise is expected to launch a new investment app for common stock traders and long-term investors, through the acquisition of Moneylicious.

Over 90% of daily trading activity is carried out by traditional stock brokers, and there is no technology solution focused on improving their experience. With the acquisition of Moneylicious, we will be launching a new app to focus on this target segment and help them get a better real-time picture of their day-to-day trading activity, ”said Jadhav, Founder and CEO of Raise.

We don’t want to focus on new investors because this market has been approached by several existing players, ”Jadhav added.

Jadhav also said that Raises’ first product for stockbrokers will launch within the next 8 to 12 weeks.

In his previous stint, Jadhav started Paytm Money, the wealth management division of the Noida-based financial services company. He resigned from the cabinet in 2020 and started Raise this year.

Founded in 2012, Moneylicious Securities is a registered securities broker and also a member of all stock exchanges (BSE, NSE, MCX) for all segments including futures and options (F&O), commodities and currencies and a depository participant with central depository services (CDSL).

The acquisition has received all required approvals from the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), all stock exchanges (BSE, NSE and MCX) and CDSL.

Moneylicious’s vision was to create a superior investing and trading experience for its clients and a growing base of financially savvy clients. There is a great opportunity to provide a better and differentiated experience in financial services to users in metropolitan cities, level I and level II who are informed and literate in financial matters. It’s a great synergy with Raise, and I’m delighted to join Raise Financial Services as a co-founder alongside Pravin on this journey, ”said Gupta, co-founder of Raise.

Raise also plans to introduce several products in the areas of finance, insurance, investments, payments and wealth management in the coming years.

Earlier in February this year, Raise Financial Services also raised a fundraiser from Mirae Asset Venture Investments, as well as a group of prominent founders and CEOs of Unicorns.

Participating angels included – CRED founder Kunal Shah; Flipkart Managing Director Kalyan Krishnamoorthy; the founders of PhonePe, Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari; The founders of Udaan, Amod Malviya and Sujeet Kumar, among others.

