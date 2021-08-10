VIQ Solutions Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares in United States and Canada and Updates Nasdaq Listing Schedule

PHOENIX, Arizona, August 09, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – VIQ Solutions Inc.) (“VIQ“or the”Company“) (TSX: VQS and OTCQX: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-based digital audio and video capture technology and transcription services and technology, today announced the launch of an offering proposal public (the “Offer“) ordinary shares (“Ordinary actions“) in the United States and Canada for an amount to be determined on the market.

Trading of common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq“) is expected to begin under the symbol” VQS “on the Trading Day immediately following the market price of the Common Shares under the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily to fund the continued development of its product and service offerings, to fund any future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

The Offer will be made through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by JMP Securities LLC and Needham & Company, LLC as joint bookkeepers (the “Main subscribers“) and certain other Underwriters to be added to the Syndicate (collectively with the Principal Underwriters, the”SubscribersThe price of the placement will be set in the context of the market. The issue price per Common Share and the size of the placement will be confirmed at a later date in proportion to the Company entering into a bought deal agreement with the underwriters in respect of the Offering (the “Subscription contract“) and reflected in a final prospectus supplement.

VIQ will also grant the Underwriters an option (the “Over-allotment option“) to purchase additional Common Shares representing in aggregate up to 15% of the number of Common Shares to be sold under the Offering, only to cover the over-allotment position of the Underwriters, if any, and for the purposes of Market Stabilization -The grant option will be exercisable by the Underwriters for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

In connection with the offering, the Company has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement dated August 9, 2021 to its final short form base shelf prospectus dated June 10, 2021 with securities commissions or similar regulatory bodies in each of the provinces. Canada, except Quebec. . The preliminary prospectus supplement has also been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the company’s registration statement on Form F-10 in accordance with the Multi-Jurisdictional Disclosure System (MJDS) established between Canada. and the United States.

The issuance of Common Shares in connection with the Offering is subject to market and other conditions, as well as customary approvals from applicable securities regulatory authorities, including the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock. Market. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offer may be made, or as to the size or actual terms of the Offer.

The offering is expected to be made public in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and in the United States by means of a short form base shelf prospectus and a related prospectus supplement to be filed with the Canadian authorities. securities regulatory authority and which will form part of the company’s actual registration statement on Form F-10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SECONDThe short form base shelf prospectus and the related prospectus supplement contain important information about the common shares. Investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and the related prospectus supplement before making an investment decision.

A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and the relevant Canadian securities regulators and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Copies of the Company’s base shelf prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering can be obtained by contacting JMP Securities LLC, attention: Prospectus Department, 600 Montgomery Street, Suite 1100, San Francisco, California 94111, or by phone: 415-835-8985 or by email at: [email protected], or by contacting Needham & Company, LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department 250 Park Avenue, tene Floor, New York, NY 10177, or by phone: 800-903-3268, or by email at [email protected]

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any province, state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

VIQ is represented by McMillan LLP in Canada and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP in the United States. The Underwriters are represented by Stikeman Elliott LLP in Canada and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, PC in the United States.

For more information on VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a provider of secure, AI-based digital voice and video capture technologies and transcription services to the criminal justice, law, insurance, government, corporate finance, media and transcription service providers.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans for the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements or information generally contain statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “propose”, ” project ”or similar words suggesting future results or statements regarding a prospect. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release include, without limitation, the expected timing of the listing of Common Shares on Nasdaq, confirmation of the size and price of the offering, receipt of regulatory approvals required, VIQ and the Underwriters entering into the Underwriting Agreement, the completion of the Offering, VIQ’s intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering and the potential exercise by the Underwriters of the Over-Allotment Option.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on several factors and assumptions which were used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be inaccurate. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, as VIQ cannot guarantee that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions that may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, VIQ’s ability to obtain all regulatory and market approvals necessary for the Offer, VIQ’s ability identify and acquire appropriate acquisition targets. , the accuracy of VIQ’s expectations with respect to industry and market trends and global economic conditions, including the continuing effects of COVID-19. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all the factors and assumptions that have been used.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections which involve several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by VIQ and described in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without be limited thereto, the risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; the potential offer of securities by the Company; uncertainty as to the fulfillment of any future offer; the ability to obtain applicable regulatory and market approvals for any proposed offering; the Company’s ability to negotiate and enter into future financing transactions; adverse industry events; future legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments; the Company’s ability to meet the requirements to list its common shares on the Nasdaq; and the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in VIQ’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under VIQ’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and filed with the SEC as an attachment to the registration statement.

These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ significantly from forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, VIQ assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whatsoever. either as a result of new information, future events or others.

Contacts

Media:

Laura Hagard

Marketing Director

VIQ Solutions

Telephone: (800) 263-9947

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Laura Kiernan

High-level investor relations

Phone: 1-914-598-7733

Email: [email protected]