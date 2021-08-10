Global stocks are mixed as virus fears dampen market optimism





TOKYO Global stocks were mixed on Tuesday, with optimism about a gradual economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic tempered by concerns about variants spreading rapidly in some countries. The French CAC 40 was little changed at the start of the session, reaching 6,813.29, while the German DAX gained nearly 0.1% to 15,758.31. The UK FTSE 100 lost 0.1% to 7,126.62. US stocks are expected to fall, with Dow futures falling less than 0.1% to 34,986.00. Futures on the S&P 500 also lost less than 0.1% to 4,424.50. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.2% to close at 27,888.15. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 rose 0.3% to 7,562.60. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.5% to 3,243.19. The Hong Kong Hang Seng recovered its initial losses to jump 1.2% to 26,605.62, while the Shanghai Composite gained 1.0% to 3,529.93. While investment sentiment has been bolstered by recent announcements of Asian companies that their earnings are holding up relatively well, investors remain concerned about rising infections and possible lockdowns or other measures that will curb the market. economic activity. A d The aggressive spread of the delta variant makes it difficult for authorities to strike a balance between containment measures and some kind of return to economic activity, said Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank in Singapore. Parts of Japan, including the capital Tokyo, remain in a state of emergency as the growing number of infections places more COVID-19 patients in already overcrowded hospitals. The emergency measures set by the government focus on closing restaurants at night and not serving alcohol. There has been volatility in the market amid uncertainty over the impact COVID-19 variants will have on the economy and on future Federal Reserve monetary policy actions. Analysts expect the United States and other economies to continue growing, but have warned that the resurgence of the virus could slow the pace. Without a firm direction from New York, Asian markets have gone their own way, said Jeffrey Halley, senior Asia-Pacific market analyst at OANDA. Regulatory risk and other cases of delta variant in mainland China continue to disrupt markets there. A d Investors have received a constant stream of encouraging economic reports. The latest information from the Department of Labor shows that U.S. employers have posted a record 10.1 million job vacancies in June. This follows Friday’s report that the economy generated 943,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4% from 5.9% in June. Investors will get more inflation data when the US Department of Labor releases its Consumer Price Index for July on Wednesday. Wall Street is still trying to gauge how far inflation could rise as the economy recovers and whether that will cause the Federal Reserve to reduce its support for the economy sooner than expected. In energy trading, benchmark US crude added $ 1.45 to $ 67.93 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $ 1.18 to $ 70.22 a barrel. A d In currency trading, the US dollar rose from 110.28 yen to 110.46 yen. The euro cost $ 1.1734, compared to $ 1.1737. ___ Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news4jax.com/business/2021/08/10/global-shares-mixed-as-virus-fears-temper-market-optimism/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos