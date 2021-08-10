The market sharply reduces its earnings; larger indices tumble





Domestic equity barometers slashed gains by mid-afternoon. The Nifty managed to hold the 16,250 mark. Auto stocks fell for the second session in a row. At 2:29 p.m. IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 29.37 points or 0.05% to 54,432.22. The Nifty 50 index lost 7.85 points or 0.05% to 16,250.40. The Sensex hit a high of 54,779.66 while the Nifty hit a high of 16,359.25 mid-morning. The market at large has fallen. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 1.15%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index lost 2.42%. Sellers outnumbered buyers. On BSE, 663 stocks rose and 2554 stocks fell. In total, 113 shares remained unchanged. Primary market: Aptus Value Housing Finance’s initial public offering received offers for 67.32 lakh shares for 5.51 crore shares on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, according to stock data at 2:20 p.m. IST. The program was subscribed 0.12 times. Chemplast Sanmar’s initial public offering received bids for 47.30 lakh shares for 3.99 crore of offered shares on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, according to stock market data at 2:20 p.m. IST. The program was subscribed 0.12 times. These two IPOs were auctioned today (August 10, 2021) and will close on Thursday (August 12, 2021). Meanwhile, CarTrade Tech’s initial public offering received bids for 80.27 lakh shares for 1.29 crore of shares on offer on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, according to stock data at 2:20 p.m. IST. The issue was subscribed 0.62 times. Nuvoco Vistas Corporation’s initial public offering received offers for 1.53 crore of shares for 6.25 crore of shares on offer on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, according to stock data at 2:20 p.m. IST. The issue was subscribed 0.24 times. These two IPOs were auctioned on Monday (August 9, 2021) and will close on Wednesday (August 11, 2021). Buzz Index: The Nifty Auto index fell 1.16% to 10,119.75. The index fell 1.27% in two sessions. Bharat Forge (-3.23%), TVS Motor Company (-2.35%), Tata Motors (-1.90%), Hero MotoCorp (-1.39%), Bajaj Auto (-1.25%) , Ashok Leyland (-1.10%) and Maruti Suzuki (down 1.01%) fell while Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.84%) and Eicher Motors (up 0.07%) have progressed. Motherson Sumi Systems fell 2.45% to Rs 225.25. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 290 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 22, compared to a net loss of Rs 810.45 crore recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 21. Operating income surged by 98% yoy to Rs 16,712 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 22. The company’s net debt stood at Rs 6,158 crore as of June 30, 2021, higher than the Rs 4,807 crore posted as of March 31, 2021 but lower than the Rs 6,897 crore recorded in March 2020. Motherson said that it needed higher working capital in the first quarter due to inconsistent production trends by OEMs. Numbers to follow: In the forex market, the partially convertible rupee slipped to 74.42 from its previous close of 74.2650. MCX Gold futures for the August 5, 2021 settlement rose 0.19% to Rs 45,973. The US dollar index (DXY), which tracks the value of the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.02% to 92.97. The yield on the 10-year federal benchmark paper was 6.233% from its previous close of 6.221%. In the commodities market, Brent crude for the October 2021 settlement was up $ 1.15 or 1.67% to $ 70.19 per barrel. Powered by Capital Market – Live News (This story was not edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

