Workhorse Loses $ 52.1 Million on Sale of Lordstown Motors Shares | News, Sports, Jobs





Last mile electric delivery truck and drone maker Workhorse Group Inc. lost $ 52.1 million when it sold nearly three-quarters of its stock in Lordstown Motors Corp. more than five weeks earlier this year, according to a regulatory report. The Cincinnati-based tech company sold 11.9 million Class A common shares from July 1 to August 6 at an average price of $ 6.67 per share, bringing Workhorse Group $ 78.8 million after expenses. The company held 16.5 million shares as of June 30, valued at approximately $ 182.3 million, she said on Monday in the filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. . After Workhorse Group announced its cutback, shares of Lordstown Motors – traded under the ticker RIDE on the Nasdaq – began to fall, but closed on Monday up 10 cents at $ 5.97 per share. The stock has lost 70% of its value since the start of 2021. Workhorse Group and Lordstown Motors teamed up early on in a three-year licensing deal that gives Lordstown Motors access to certain intellectual property in return for a 10% stake in the company, which plans to launch its all-round pickup truck. electric, Endurance, in production next month. Both companies were founded by Steve Burns. He stepped down as CEO of Lordstown Motors in mid-June and was replaced by interim CEO Angela Strand, an independent director of Lordstown Motors who, from 2011 to 2015, was Vice President of Workhorse Group. Lordstown Motors became a publicly traded company in October following a merger with special purpose acquisition company DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. from New York. Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, have gained prominence this year as a quick way to get listed and list stocks on the stock exchange. SPACs can reduce the time it takes for a company to trade its shares on the stock exchange by up to 75% compared to the traditional process of an initial public offering. After-sales services can also facilitate the enrollment of potential buyers. Companies that take the PSPC route often feel more empowered to highlight the high growth projections they expect in the future, for example. In a traditional IPO, the company is limited to listing its past performance, which may not be a great selling point for young startups who typically fail to generate large profits or revenue. The merger is under investigation by the SEC, which issued two subpoenas in its investigation which also includes pre-orders. The US attorney’s office in Manhattan has also opened an investigation into these matters. Lordstown Motors has scheduled its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the market closed on Wednesday. In May, the company reported a first quarter operating loss of $ 125 million. It was also at this point that the company sharply lowered its production estimate to around 1,000 units this year without additional funding. Last month, Lordstown Motors announced that it had reached a deal with a hedge fund to inject $ 400 million into the company which has expressed doubts about its ability to meet its financial obligations. The Associated Press contributed to this report. The latest news today and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribtoday.com/news/local-news/2021/08/workhorse-loses-52-1m-in-sale-of-its-lordstown-motors-stock/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos