Canbud Enters U.S. Analytical Testing Services Market – Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Steep Hill Inc.

Toronto, Ontario, August 9, 2021 (Newsfile Corp via COMTEX) – Toronto, Ontario – (Newsfile Corp. – August 9, 2021) – Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) (the “society” or “Canbud“) is pleased to announce that on August 7, 2021, it entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the”Letter of Intent“) with Steep Hill Inc. (“SH“) in respect of a proposed transaction (the”Proposed operation“), under which the Company would acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of SH.

SH, the first commercial cannabis lab founded in 2008, is one of the leading private analytical testing services companies in the United States. The core business of SH is the licensing of its brand, trademark, licensed laboratory test procedures and software to its licensees performing analytical testing of cannabis products and of hemp under the name of “Steep Hill”. The company’s flagship lab is based in Berkeley, California. SH has licensing agreements in 12 territories in the United States. and Mexico, where the company brings its expertise in analytical testing.

The proposed transaction is expected to allow Canbud to capitalize on its recently completed acquisition of Canadian laboratory testing company Molecular Science Corp. (“MSC“), as Canbud expands its presence in the United States in a critical area of ​​the cannabis industry and the emerging psychedelics industry.

The proposed transaction

The proposed transaction is expected to be structured through a statutory merger, share purchase or other similar form of transaction and holders of SH ordinary shares immediately prior to the acquisition would receive a total of 82,000,000 common shares of the Company in exchange for their common shares of SH. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the Company may also issue up to 2,870,000 common shares of the Company as finder’s fees (the “Share of research costs“). The proposed transaction is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including, where applicable, approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE“), and certain other conditions described below.

Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the Company’s outstanding capitalization is expected to consist of approximately 238,061,493 common shares and, options and warrants to purchase 14,526,000 and 49,630,491 common shares, respectively. company, to the exclusion of any share remunerated by Finder issued. Current SH shareholders are expected to own approximately 34% of the company’s common stock on an undiluted basis and 27.1% on a fully diluted basis, before giving effect to the issuance of any paid shares by Finder. Before closing, all outstanding debts of SH will be converted into equity.

The Company and SH have agreed to negotiate in good faith the terms of a definitive agreement, to be finalized and approved by September 15, 2021, relating to the proposed transaction following the date of the letter of intent. Under the agreed terms, following the signing of the letter of intent, the Company made a loan available to SH (the “”To lend“) of US $ 250,000, to be used by SH for working capital purposes. In the event that the Definitive Agreement is terminated (other than due to a breach of its terms by the Company), then the Principal amount advanced under the loan would become due and payable within 90 days.

Common shares of the Company issued in exchange for common shares of SH would be subject to resale restrictions, so that holders would be allowed to trade 25% of those shares just three months after closing and an additional 25% of those shares. after each successive period of three months until the date which falls 15 months after the closing date.

Completion of the proposed transaction would be subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, the following:

receipt of the required approval for the proposed transaction from SH shareholders by September 15, 2021;

receipt of all regulatory approvals (including applicable CSE approvals for the listing of the Company’s common shares issuable to securityholders of SH);

confirmation that there has been no acquisition or disposal (other than in the normal course of business), no increase in debt or equity (with the exception of the Company), no significant new contract (at the exception of the Company) or transaction with related parties and no loss of any material license;

no material adverse change affecting SH or the Company; and

any other terms that the parties consider reasonable in the context of the proposed transaction.

The proposed transaction would be an arm’s length transaction for the Company and would not constitute a fundamental change or result in a change of control of the Company, within the meaning of the policies of the CSE.

Steve Singh, CEO of Canbud, notes: “We are extremely pleased to announce the Letter of Intent to acquire Steep Hill, a leading US analytical services company. This builds on the acquisition of Molecular Science Corp. in July 2021.MSC“) and, combined with the reseller license recently received from Health Canada by MSC, provides the Canbud platform with a solid foundation to become a key cross-border service provider in the emerging cannabis and psychedelics sectors. United States has been one of the key growth strategies identified by management, and the proposed acquisition of SH would represent the achievement of this objective. The proposed transaction expands the company’s geographic footprint in the United States prior to the planned federal deregulation, and creates a first provider of mission-critical ancillary services to licensed Canadian producers and US multi-state operators (“MSOs”). ”

Nigel Stobart, CEO of Steep Hill Inc. said, “We are delighted to partner with Canbud to help accelerate Steep Hill’s geographic expansion into new markets, serving existing and future licensees with stronger resources. and continue its quest to be the world leader in herbal science. As part of Canbud, we believe Steep Hill’s growth trajectory will only accelerate. We currently serve 12 territories in the United States and Mexico, and we look forward to significantly expanding this footprint upon completion of the Transaction proposal. In addition, our ability to serve our current licensees will be significantly improved with the addition of MSC’s scientific expertise. Canbud recognizes the value of the Steep Hill brand in the US market, and we are pleased that it will continue after the proposed transaction. “

Canbud approves issuance of stock options

The Company announces the granting of stock options (each an “Option”) in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. The Company has granted a total of 7,000,000 options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, including officers and employees of its wholly owned subsidiary, Molecular Science Corp. Options can be exercised at a price of $ 0.10 per option. The options granted vest in four months and expire on August 5, 2026. Each option may be exercised to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company.

About Steep Hill Inc.

Steep Hill Inc. (SH) is a leading cannabis science company with a significant footprint in laboratory testing and research and development. The foundation of Steep Hill was built on testing and analysis of medical and recreational cannabis to ensure compliance with current safety standards. In 2008, Steep Hill opened the first commercial cannabis lab in the United States. Steep Hill is currently expanding in the United States and around the world. In an effort to help the rest of the world adopt “best practices” in cannabis testing, the company also provides expert advisory services in many parts of the world. Steep Hill: “Driving Globally. Locally focused. “

About Canbud Distribution Corp.

Canbud is a health and wellness science and technology company operating in the psychedelic pharmaceuticals and non-psychedelic nutraceuticals and hemp cannabinoids (CBD) verticals markets.

Notice regarding forward-looking information

The information contained in this press release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including assumptions that all of the conditions for closing the proposed transaction will be met and that the proposed transaction will be completed under the conditions set out in the letter of intent. . Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be inaccurate, and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. These risk factors may include, among others, the risk that the required approvals and the satisfaction of material conditions will not be obtained in connection with the proposed transaction, the risk that the proposed transaction will not be approved or completed on the terms stated. in the Letter of Intent authorization or that a definitive agreement will be reached in this regard. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the expectations of the forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting these forward-looking statements or others.

