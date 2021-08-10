New low-cost airline to fly from London to New York by 2022 | Airline industry





New low-cost Norwegian long-haul airline Norse Atlantic Airways has announced plans to fly between Europe and the United States from early 2022, with the aim of filling the budget gap left by the departing Norwegians long-haul routes. Norse, who was trained in March by veterans of the Norwegian airline industry, will initially fly from Oslo, London and Paris to New York, Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale. The carrier’s chief executive, Bjrn Tore Larsen, said the airline intends to fly its entire fleet of 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with a Viking-inspired branding by summer 2022. The airline plans to start recruiting pilots and crews at the end of 2021 and expects to have around 1,600 employees by next summer, all of whom will be directly employed. Norse initially hoped to be in flight by the end of 2021, but Larsen said the slower-than-expected lifting of coronavirus travel restrictions for long-haul routes meant the airline aimed to be operational in the second quarter of 2022. later. We don’t want to start too early, there is no point in flying with empty planes. That said, we have a very strong cash flow position so we can afford to wait a long time if necessary, Larsen told reporters as he unveiled the airline logo, which was inspired by Viking longships. The airline expects passenger demand to return by spring 2022 and has said it hopes to sell 10,000 tickets a day once its entire fleet is operational. Tickets will go on sale three months before its first flight. The planes leased by the Norse were previously operated by Norwegian, until its announcement in January that it was reducing itself to offering only short-haul European flights and domestic Norwegian routes, after its near collapse during the pandemic. The crossing between compatriots does not stop there. Larsen, managing director and majority shareholder of the Norse, was a co-founder of the recruiting company OSM Aviation, which directly employed Norwegian crew members and was half-owned by the airline. Meanwhile, Norwegian founder and former CEO Bjrn Kjos is also a shareholder in the airline, which debuts on the Oslo Stock Exchange in April. Norse insists he can succeed where others, including the Norwegian, have failed. We will be the only low cost long haul airline across the Atlantic and that will be our position, we will not do anything other than that, Larsen said. Our typical traveler won’t necessarily be the typical A to B businessman. It will be more of a family of four going on a long vacation to Florida, or a week in New York, or visiting friends. and to the family, students. We will therefore ensure that travel is affordable for more people than today. Airlines have been among the hardest hit by the slowdown in international travel during the pandemic, and unlike other sectors of the UK economy, air travel is still subject to coronavirus restrictions. Despite this, Norse is optimistic that travel demand is rebounding as restrictions relax, and said he has been contacted regularly by potential passengers asking when the airline will start flying.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/aug/10/new-budget-norwegian-airline-will-fly-from-london-to-new-york-by-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos