A record, more than 10 million new jobs are now available

The US economy and labor market are growing. Last week, nearly a million new jobs were created in the United States. Now, a record 10.1 million jobs are available, according to the Job Openings and Workforce Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report. As states reopened and mandates related to Covid-19 relaxed, hiring skyrocketed. Growth in job creation has been most abundant in sectors once hardest hit, such as restaurants, bars, hospitality, recreation and travel. Ironically, the good news has created a new problem: Companies cannot find employees due to the huge increase in demand for workers. To compete for talent, companies are raising salaries, offering enrollment bonuses, and even paying tuition fees. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> It is difficult to retain workers with so many jobs available. The Great Resignation movement is based, in part, on workers seeing all the available opportunities and feeling comfortable and confident about quitting their jobs in order to find a better one. There are serious labor shortages in a number of industries. Improved unemployment benefits, childcare issues, concerns over Covid-19 and the burgeoning Delta variant are helping to keep potential job seekers on the sidelines. Some economists believe that if public schools reopen in the fall, it should help improve this situation. Everything is not perfect. There are an uncomfortable number of long-term unemployed. In addition, the United States has 9.2 million underemployed people who want to work full time but can only get part time jobs and those who have just given up and given up their search for ‘use. This report tracks data collected prior to the sudden surge of the new Delta variant. We will have to see how this impacts hiring. Major companies, including Google, Microsoft, Wells Fargo, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Twitter, have pushed back their back-to-office programs, due to the new strain of the virus. Leading investment bank Goldman Sachs says this positive trend in job growth will continue. Jan Hatzius, economist at the bank, predicts that the unemployment rate will continue to fall. Hatzius estimates it will be around 4.1% in 2021, then drop to 3.5% in 2022. That would take us back to the lowest unemployment record in 50 years. The Goldman economist said optimistically, “We expect further solid job gains for the rest of the year. One reason is that demand for labor remains very strong. We are let’s also see a new possibility of fairly quick job gains through further reopening, the expiration of federal unemployment benefits, and the return to school in person. “

