OwnBackup hits $ 240 million Series E on $ 3.35 billion valuation, from $ 1.4 billion in January – TechCrunch





CleanBackup, the late-stage startup that helps companies in the Salesforce ecosystem safeguard their data, today announced a $ 240 million Series E at a valuation of $ 3.35 billion. The latter is up from $ 1.4 billion in January when the company announced a Series D of $ 167.5 million. Alkeon Capital and B Capital Group co-led today’s investment, which also included BlackRock Private Equity Partners and Tiger Global as well as existing investors Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures and Vertex Ventures. The company has now raised nearly $ 500 million, including more than $ 455 million since last July. That’s a lot of capital, but OwnBackup CEO Sam Gutmann says that as the Salesforce ecosystem has grown, which includes not only Salesforce itself, but companies like Veeva and nCino, the business have been booming, with 100% year-over-year growth since 2018. This type of growth is catching the attention of investors, and Gutmann has reported great interest from incoming investors in this cycle. Additionally, the company announced that it will now support the same type of backup for Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers, significantly expanding its potential market. “We are also announcing that we are expanding into the Microsoft ecosystem especially around the huge Microsoft Dynamics 365 ecosystem. I think it’s the second largest B2B SaaS ecosystem after Salesforce. We’re just starting out there, but super excited for the opportunity, ”he said. The company also sees the opportunity to develop the business through acquisitions. In the past year, he bought two small companies, but says it was more about acquiring specific talent to develop the platform, while future acquisitions may be more focused on expansion. of the company itself. As the company undertakes this type of investment, Gutmann sees an opportunity for an IPO at some point in the future, but for now he is focused on growth. “We are not focused on the exit. We really focused on developing what is already a huge market and growing an even bigger market, continuing to grow with a company that has a great unit economy and continues to grow well ” , did he declare. The company reached 500 employees this year and plans to double that number next year. In doing so, Gutmann says hiring in general is a challenge, but he’s always looking to find ways to diversify his workforce. “It’s really, really difficult. Our hiring managers are definitely focused on [diversity], but at the end of the day, we want the best people for the job. I think we’ve made a lot of progress. We are working with one of our biggest investors, Insight, who is co-sponsoring a program to train, more on the junior side, some under-represented minorities in technical fields and hire them as full-time employees after that. program, ”Gutmann said. noted. Gutmann says his offices remained open throughout the pandemic, but no one was forced to enter. In fact, he says his company is one of the few that has actually added office space to facilitate distance. The company, which is located in New Jersey, has also expanded the outdoor space for working outside when the weather permits.

