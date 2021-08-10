Bombay Stock Exchange aims to list 60 SME platforms in 2021-2022





The Bombay Stock Exchange aims to list around 60 companies on the SME platform during this fiscal year, supported by the uptrend in the market and the relaxation of eligibility criteria, an official said on Tuesday. ‘ESB. The historical profit criteria were reduced to one year, instilling momentum that would lead to a 50% jump in the listing on the platform, said Ajay Thakur, head of the SME platform of the ESB. Getting SMEs on the road to the capital market is not easy, but Kolkata-based investment banker Gretex Corporate Services Ltd plays a crucial role in motivating small businesses in the East and other regions to unlock their value and raise funds by tapping the capital market, he said. . We expect the number of registrations to be 60 companies this fiscal year, 50 of which have already filed documents for approval. On average, the annual quotation has fluctuated between 30 and 40 companies, but this year it will be very high. There are now 343 companies on this platform including Gretex, Thakur told PTI on the sidelines of the Gretex Corporate Services listing ceremony. He said Gretex is one of the first partners of ESB, which helps attract SMEs to be listed on the stock exchange by raising capital through IPOs. After the platform was launched in 2012, initially no major investment banker had shown interest in providing services to SMEs or to the platform. We have helped list 22 SMEs on this ESB platform and now we will expand to offer more SEO and other services, said Gretex Managing Director Alok Harlalka. Gretex chief executive Arvind Harlalka said he was working with a dozen SMEs to enroll this year and would expand the company’s reach across the country. We plan to partner with 1,000 professional associates across the country by this year, Harlalka said. Thakur said 343 companies have so far raised Rs 3,525 crore and their market capitalization has climbed to over Rs 32,000 crore. The platform also has 10 start-ups that have raised capital on the way to the IPO, he said. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

