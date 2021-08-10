A financial instrument for tracking bitcoins on TASE UP on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange





TEL AVIV, August 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Digital Currency Investment House, Silver Castle and The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd (TASE: TASE) today announced the first-ever Bitcoin linked and backed bond issue on TASE UP. This new Bitcoin investment channel creates a path for institutional and qualified investors in the field of digital currency and increased diversification of their investment portfolio. The series of bonds issued will have a term of three years and will not bear interest. The capital raised during the issuance will be used only in the purchase of Bitcoin and the money will be fully exposed to the Bitcoin exchange rate. Trading of the Bonds will be subject to the rules of TASE UP. The Bitcoin redemption will be paid in shekels, based on the Bitcoin exchange rate on the redemption date, less commissions. The weekly prepayment will become available after three months, based on a formula that weights the Bitcoin exchange rate on the prepayment, less commissions. The new instrument allows exposure to Bitcoin with significantly reduced operational risks and product holding costs. Until now, Bitcoin could be obtained through direct purchases and holdings, bitcoin delivery deals, and Israeli or foreign hedge funds. Starting today, Institutional and Qualified Investors can also purchase Israeli Bitcoin Bonds on TASE UP. The digital currency industry has grown in recent years, but despite extensive media coverage, it remains an emerging industry. Eli Mizroch, CEO of Silver Castle Investment House, said: “The joint effort with TASE and its exposure to the institutional market in Israel is an important step in raising awareness and recognition of the digital asset industry. As large companies enter the field, we believe that the Israeli capital market is better prepared to participate in the sector and a growing number of companies are realizing that investing in digital assets contributes to portfolio diversification, uncorrelated with other assets, offering substantial profit potential. . Technology has changed the way we manage our funds and investments, and the new generation of investors is influencing the market format and channels for investing in companies. The issuance of this new financial instrument in Israel allows us to catch up with the global market and US institutional investors. ” Ittai Ben Zeev, CEO of TASE, said: “The launch of TASE UP allows institutional and qualified investors direct access to new investment opportunities, both in private companies and in innovative products, such as Bitcoin bonds, all through a platform designed to resemble TASE’s familiar trading infrastructure and clearing systems. Investors will benefit from liquidity for the investment, listing, clearing and payment operation applicable to a listed security, all within As part of TASE’s strategy to expand its product line and diversify the investor base. more private companies and a list of new products on TASE UP. “ About the Silver Castle: Silver Castle, Digital Assets Investment House, was founded in 2018 by leading Israeli banking and capital markets executives, including Zvi Ziv, former CEO of Bank Hapoalim, Gaby Rave, former CEO of Psagot Investment House, and Eli Mizroch, former senior executive of Banque Hapoalim and CEO of Golf. The Investment House specializes in identifying digital currency investment opportunities for institutional and qualified investors. For more information : https://www.silvercl.co.il About TASE UP: TASE UP is a private platform that operates separately from TASE’s public company trading platform. This unique platform is intended for institutional and qualified investors, Israeli and foreign. Companies listed on TASE UP are private companies seeking to raise funds from institutional investors and qualified clients. Unlike a public company, they remain private and are not subject to reporting obligations under securities law. TASE UP has been designed to resemble TASE’s trading and clearing systems infrastructure and is therefore easily accessible and familiar to institutional investors. For more information : https://taseup.tase.co.il/ Contact:

Orna Goren

Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit

Phone. : +972 76 8160405

[email protected] SOURCE Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

