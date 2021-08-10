Norwegian may ask Florida cruise passengers for proof of COVID vaccine





Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will be authorized to require passengers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination when they embark on cruises from Florida at least for the time being. Late Sunday, the parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises obtained a preliminary injunction from U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams, temporarily blocking Florida law which prohibits cruise lines from requesting proof of a COVID-19 vaccine to board. “This order will now allow the company to operate in the safest manner possible with 100% vaccination of all guests and crew when sailing from ports in Florida,” the cruise line said. in a statement released Sunday evening. Norwegian Cruise Line’s ship Norwegian Gem is scheduled to depart Miami on August 15. The cruise line has not left Florida since shutting down the cruise industry in March 2020. It resumed operations at the end of last month with a sail in Greece. In April, the cruise line announced it would require passengers and crew to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before boarding. Norwegian Williams asked on Friday block state law that prohibits cruise lines and other businesses from requesting proof of vaccination. The company filed a complaint against the state last month. The lawsuit challenges the state’s ban on vaccine passports, which was enacted in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Florida Cruises:State ban on ‘vaccine passport’ creates sea of ​​confusion Six cases of COVID-19 appeared during my cruise:Here’s why I didn’t panic In a nearly 60-page decision, the judge said Florida had not provided a valid, factual or legal predicate to bar requests for proof of vaccination. Williams said the cruise line has demonstrated that public health would be compromised if it was forced to suspend its vaccination requirement. Norwegian argues that the law is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech. The lawsuit names State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, who heads the Florida Department of Health. State Attorney Pete Patterson said the purpose of the laws was to prevent discrimination against passengers who did not get vaccinated. Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, said in a statement on Sunday that the company’s commitment to cruise safety was demonstrated by efforts to maintain the vaccine requirement in square. “We want nothing more than to sail from Miami, the cruise capital of the world, and from the other fabulous ports in Florida, and we welcome today’s decision which allows us to sail with guests and a crew fully 100% vaccinated, which we believe is the safest and most prudent way to resume cruise operations amid this global pandemic, he said. According to a statement from Governor DeSantis’s office, provided by press secretary Christina Pushaw, the state will appeal because they “disagree with the judge’s legal reasoning.” “A ban on vaccine passports does not even imply, let alone violate, anyone’s rights of expression, and it reinforces the substantial local interest in preventing discrimination among clients on the basis of health information. private, ”the DeSantis office said. Contribution: The Associated Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/cruises/2021/08/09/norwegian-cruise-florida-covid-vaccine-passport-ban-judge-rules/5535291001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos