Tesla sales have exploded in China, but investors don’t seem to care

The China Passenger Car Association said Tesla sales in China fell to 8,621 cars in July, down nearly 70% from June. But exports of cars built at the Tesla plant in Shanghai jumped to 24,347 in July, from 5,017 in June. That means total sales of Teslas built in China fell less than 1% overall.

Critics say the sharp drop in sales to Chinese consumers is another sign of the growing problems the company is facing in the country. Tesla faces increased competition from Chinese electric vehicle makers as well as bad publicity, including a recall of virtually all cars built in Shanghai. The company also faced protests from Telsa owners at this year’s Shanghai auto show due to poor quality cars and various safety concerns reported by Chinese regulators.

Teslas accounted for just 3.9% of battery-electric vehicle sales in July in China, down from 12.6% in June, said analyst Gordon Johnson, who has been one of the harshest critics of the industry. company. He said the drop shows Tesla faces stiffer competition from local electric vehicle startups.

“Overall, it now seems clear that Tesla has exceeded Chinese capacity relative to domestic demand, which will lead to further price declines and pressure on margins,” Johnson said. “Since China is supposed to be Tesla’s ‘growth market’, these numbers should apply to any Tesla bull.”