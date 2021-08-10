Small Cap Equities: Market Movers: What Started a Bloodbath in Small and Mid Cap Equities?





MUMBAI: The scenes at the box office for small and mid-cap stocks were ugly today as investors stood in awe of the bloodbath that unfolded before their eyes. Nearly one in five stocks traded on the National Stock Exchange ended in the red today, while more than 300 stocks closed at the lower end of the circuit. The intensity of the sale took most of the market by surprise even as the benchmarks managed to keep a poker face in the midst of the chaos. The Nifty Smallcap index fell more than 2% and the Nifty Midcap 100 fell more than 1%, although volumes were not as high as the pressure on prices.

Some market participants attributed the sudden sell-off to profit taking, given recent concerns about the excessive exuberance of the wider market. However, this argument is only partially true, as mid and small caps are still not trading at the sky-high premiums they had compared to their large-cap counterparts at the height of 2017. Another reason that could explain the bloodbath is the sudden and cautious action of India’s oldest stock exchange, BSE, on Monday. The ESB issued a circular on Monday informing trade members that it will impose an additional price limit on securities listed on its exchange starting August 23. The ESB said its move was aimed at maintaining market integrity and curbing excessive price swings. In other words, the stock exchange just called the cops to the bull market party. The new surveillance measure aims to cap the evolution of prices in stock on a weekly, monthly and quarterly basis beyond the daily price range.

Fund managers suggested that this was a signal from the regulator that they are uncomfortable with the New Years party scene that has unfolded in the wider market throughout the year. long this year. Investors got the hint and fled the scene. Retail favorites are suffering



In a liquidation like today’s, it is obvious that retail investors will be the first to run for the exit as they have little faith in long-term investing. Most retail investors are short-term traders, as evidenced by their record contribution to daily volumes. In such a case, the sectors with the highest retail presence have seen sky-high sales today. Shares of real estate and metallurgical companies were hurt by the sale as they suffered from the leakage of retailers. The Nifty Realty index finished down 2%, while Nifty Metal fell almost 3%. Bearish comments from veteran asset manager Shankar Sharma, who said Monday his fund was cutting its positions in Indian and global commodities, added to the plight of the metals indices. slides, then others



Shares of the large auxiliary auto company fell more than 3% after a terrible performance in the June quarter. The company reported low margins and suggested semiconductor shortages would weigh on future operations. More importantly, although it was the sequential rise in the company’s net debt that worried investors as the company had indicated it was working to reduce debt. The company’s net debt climbed 28% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 6,158 crore in the June quarter after falling for four consecutive quarters. Talk about unwanted surprises!



