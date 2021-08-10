Fire & Flower enters California market as American Acres finalizes name change to “Fire & Flower US Holdings”

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES /

TORONTO, August 10, 2021 / CNW / – Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (“Fire & Flower” or the “Company”) (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF), today announced that its strategic licensing partner, “American Acres Managers” (“American Acres”), has officially changed its name in “Fire & Flower US Holdings” and opened its first Fire & Flower brand store in Palm springs, california located at 4810 E Camino Parocela, Palm springs, california.

Fire & Flower Palm Springs Cannabis Store – (c) 2021 Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (CNW Group / Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.)

Fire & Flower announced its strategic entry into the US cannabis market in February 2021 when it signed a license agreement with American Acres to license its Fire & Flower brand, store operating system and Hifyre technology platform for dispensaries in California, Arizona and Nevada. Through this license agreement, American Acres expands Fire & Flower’s business footprint in the United States with the deployment of new Fire & Flower stores in targeted high growth markets to provide retail technology and functionality advanced to American cannabis consumers.

“We have taken a significant step forward for our company as we have officially planted our roots in the US cannabis market through our strategic partner, American Acres,” said Trevor Fencott, Managing Director of Fire & Flower. “Our Hifyre digital cannabis retail and analytics platform has propelled our growth and leadership position in Canada allowing us to successfully capture consumer buying behaviors and apply predictive and real-time analytics unlike any of our competitors. As we have continued to demonstrate the value of our technology through the rapid expansion of our multi-brand retail network of over 85 stores across Canada, the expansion of our brand and our technology in the United States is the next step in our evolution. We are excited to now deliver the same convenience-driven, omnichannel cannabis retail experience to U.S. consumers and lead the way for the future of U.S. cannabis retail as legislation continues to grow. continues to develop. “

As part of the licensing agreement with American Acres, Fire & Flower received an exercisable option to acquire American Acres at less than fair market value. Acquisition is expected to take place upon federal legalization of cannabis for adult use in United States or when the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange or any other stock exchange on which the securities of the Company are listed for trading otherwise permit.

About Fire and Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading independent adult cannabis retailer, specializing in the Canadian market and international expansion opportunities. The company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis with industry-leading education-focused retail, while the Hifyre digital platform connects consumers to cannabis products. The company’s management team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations.

Fire & Flower is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox brands.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all of the issued and outstanding shares of Fire & Flower Inc. and Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp., licensed cannabis retailers who own and operate cannabis retail stores in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and the Yukon territory.

Thanks to the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge.

To learn more about Fire & Flower, visit www.fireandflower.com .

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “Continue”, “in progress”, “estimate”, “prospect”, “expect”, “project” and similar words, including their negative aspects, suggesting future results or that certain events or conditions “could Or “would occur”. These statements are only predictions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Fire flower on the date on which the declarations are made on the basis of the information then available at the Fire flower. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set forth in the forward-looking statements, including with respect to the closing of the transaction on the terms described herein or not at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Fire flower, which can cause Fire floweractual performance and results differ materially from any projection of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in the securities markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve its business objectives; and political and social uncertainties.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on what the management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with these. forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or expected. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release.

Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated April 30, 2021 and other disclosure documents filed on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this new press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained therein or referenced, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. .

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this document.

