Parent Company Announces Filing of Registration Declaration Form 10

SAN JOSE, California, August 10, 2021 / CNW / – TPCO Holding Corp. (“The Parent Company” or the “Company”) (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), today announced that it has filed a Registration Statement on Form 10 (the “Registration Statement”) with of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to register the common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) and share purchase warrants (the “Warrants” and, together with the Common Shares, the “securities” under section 12 (g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) before being potentially authorized to list common shares and warrants in the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Parent Company Logo (CNW Group / The Parent Company)

“This is an important first step on the path to our ascent to a major US stock exchange with federal legalization on the horizon,” said Michel auerbach, president of the parent company. “The legal cannabis industry is an important source of significant tax and employment opportunities, which, with the investments we are making through our social equity business platform, have the potential to empower a new generation of cannabis entrepreneurs and address the damage caused by cannabis prohibition. caused. “

Mr Auerbach added: “With support for cannabis legalization at the federal level increasing across the country, we are exceptionally well positioned with strong and highly visible consumer brands and an innovative product offering to build on the success. that we got in California and lead the national cannabis opportunity. “

The company files the registration statement to, among other things, provide liquidity to its shareholders by (a) making the company eligible for registration of common shares issuable in accordance with the stock incentive plan of TPCO Holding Corp ., the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), on Form S-8 and (b) facilitating the trading of common shares and warrants under the Rule 144 promulgated under the Securities Act one year after the filing of the registration statement. The securities registration statement has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The registration statement was also filed on from Canada Electronic Document Search and Analysis System (“SEDAR”). Form 10 is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website.

About the parent company:

The parent company (TPCO Holding Corp.) (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF) is California leading vertically integrated cannabis company combining best-in-class operations with leading voices in popular culture and social impact. The parent company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, the ROC NATION entertainment powerhouse, California CALIVA’s leading direct-to-consumer platform and leading cannabis manufacturer LEFT COAST VENTURES to form a cannabis industry leader for the post-ban era. Visionary Director Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, one of the most recognized and celebrated entrepreneurs of our time, guides the parent company’s branding strategy in partnership with ROC NATION, the world’s preeminent entertainment company with a list of cultural artists, athletes, and influencers. The brands we build together will pave a new way for a legacy rooted in fairness, access and justice.

For the latest news, activities and media coverage, please visit www.theparent.co or contact us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws that reflects the parent company’s current expectations regarding future events. The words “will”, “expects”, “intention” and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the parent company’s plan to list on a major U.S. stock exchange and provide liquidity to its shareholders, as well as statements regarding the potential for regulatory changes relating to restrictions on cannabis businesses in United States. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the parent company, which could cause actual results and events to occur. differ materially from those disclosed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in economic, business and general political conditions, changes in applicable laws, the US and Canadian regulatory landscapes and law enforcement related to cannabis, changes in public opinion and the perception of the cannabis industry, rely on the expertise and judgment of senior management, as well as the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form mother dated March 25, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Parent Company assumes no obligation to update this forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Caution regarding cannabis operations in United States

Investors should note that there are important legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in United States among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in United States. Financial transactions involving products generated by, or intended to promote, commercial activities related to cannabis in United States may form the basis of prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering law.

Although the approach to the enforcement of these laws by the federal government in United States tends not to be enforced against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state cannabis laws will not exempt parent company of its liability under US federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding that may be brought against the Company. The application of federal laws in United States constitutes a significant risk to the activities of the parent company and any proceedings brought against the company under it may have a negative impact on the operations and financial performance of the company.

