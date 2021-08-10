Nigerian stock exchange reverses trend and earns 317 billion naira





Specifically, the market capitalization rose by 317 billion naira to close at 20.411 billion naira against 20,094 billion naira recorded on Monday. The recovery was supported by investor buying sentiment in some blue chip stocks like Airtel Africa, MTNN, Access Bank and 18 others. Likewise, the aggregate market capitalization value gained 318 billion naira to close at 20.412 billion naira. The positive market performance was driven by the appreciation in the prices of large and mid-cap stocks which are; Airtel Africa, MTNN, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM), United Capital and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI). Additionally, the All-Share Index which opened at 38,567.26 rose 609.36 points to close at 39,176.62. As a result, the month-to-date gain increased to 1.6%, while the year-to-date loss moderated to 2.7%. The growth of the market is due to the interest of foreign investors in Airtel Africa, which has appreciated by 10 percent. An analysis of the price movement chart shows Airtel Africa topped the winning rankings in terms of percentage, appreciating 10 percent to N715 per share. Unity Bank followed with 7.14% to close at 60,000, while Veritas Kapital rose 4.35% to close at 24,000 per share. Courteville Business Solution added 4.17 percent to close at 25,000, while Caverton gained 3.89 percent to close at N 1.87 per share. On the other hand, Juli topped the losing chart in terms of percentage, falling 9.01 percent to close at N 1.01 per share. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance posted a loss of 6.90 percent to close at 54,000, while Jaiz Bank was down 4.84 percent to 59,000 per share. Sunu Insurance lost 4.26 percent to 45,000, while LiveStock Feeds fell 3.06 percent to close at N 1.90 per share. BOC Gas was the most active stock during the day, trading 249.77 million shares valued at 1.37 billion naira. GTCO followed with an account of 37.28 million shares valued at 1.04 billion naira, while Ecobank Transnational Incorporated traded 24.12 million shares valued at 131.02 million. of nairas. Jaiz Bank traded 18.65 million shares worth N11.55 million, while FBN Holdings sold 10.30 million shares worth N 74.999 million. In total, investors traded 474.53 million shares worth 3.98 billion naira in 4,161 transactions. That was against 194.95 million shares valued at 1.01 billion traded in 3,830 transactions on Monday, an increase of 143.41 percent.

