Beers that taste like cola? Bourbon County unveils new beers





Fans of the original bourbon aged from Goose Island Beer Co. Bourbon County Brand Stout and other twists on the stouts have new goodies awaiting them this Black Friday. The Chicago-based brewery, acquired by Anheuser-Busch ten years ago, releases a range of beers aged each year, and this year’s releases include potentially sweet surprises. Of course, there’s the flagship Bourbon County Stout, which weighs around 14% alcohol by volume, which is aged for eight to 14 months in barrels from the Heaven Hill, Wild Turkey, and Buffalo Trace distilleries. The Bourbon County Stout, which typically sells for $ 13 or more, is usually the easiest to find at beer retailers nationwide when it releases in November of each year. It serves as the basis for the other Imperial stouts in the range, one of which stands out for its description: the Bourbon County Classic Cola Stout. , nutmeg, brown sugar and vanilla to create the character of the cola. Saweetie meal:McDonald’s Delivers Special Meal For A Limited Time With New Saweetstakes Contest You will not receive a COVID vaccine? :Some bosses may charge you an additional $ 20 to $ 50 for health insurance on each paycheck Cola is such a familiar flavor. Our biggest challenge was getting all the ingredients to taste like cola, not nine individual things, said Jason Krasowski, who teamed up with fellow Goose Island brewer Paul Cade on beer, in a statement. . “Ultimately, this BCS variation has all the depth and complexity you would expect from blending nine ingredients into our beautiful BCS base, while being, surprisingly, as refreshing as your favorite cola brand! will enjoy drinking it as much as we enjoyed doing, ”they said. Also from Goose Island, according to notes provided by the brewery: Bourbon County Cherry Wood Stout (14.3% ABV): Honeycomb shaped cherry wood chips were used in the finishing process to achieve fruity, cherry and caramel flavors.

Bourbon County Cherry Wood Stout (14.3% ABV): Honeycomb shaped cherry wood chips were used in the finishing process to achieve fruity, cherry and caramel flavors. Bourbon County Reserve 150 Stout (15.6% ABV) : Expect notes of chocolate, vanilla, coconut, molasses, almond, berry and oak in this stout, aged for a year in Old Foresters 150th Anniversary bourbon casks.

Bourbon County Double Barrel Toasted Barrel Stout (16% ABV): Aged one year in Elijah Craigs Small Batch Bourbon Barrels, then another in Elijah Craig Toasted Bourbon Barrels, this stout has a deeper intensity with toasted marshmallow flavors and a fruity, oaky finish.

Bourbon County Reserve Blantons Stout (15.4% ABV): After 18 months of aging in Blanton's Original Single Barrel bourbon casks, this stout has rich notes of dark chocolate and oak, with hints of clove, nutmeg and cinnamon.

Bourbon County Fourteen Stout (TBD ABV; awaiting final bottling details): Rye adds to the spicy character of this stout. For a sweet balance, the brewers also used cassia bark, cocoa beans, panela sugar, and coconut water. (Available in Chicago only.)

Rye adds to the spicy character of this stout. For a sweet balance, the brewers also used cassia bark, cocoa beans, panela sugar, and coconut water. (Available in Chicago only.) Bourbon County Stout Owners (TBD ABV; awaiting final bottling details):This beer, inspired by strawberry ice cream bars and strawberry shortcake, is made with strawberries, vanilla and coconut. This year, Bourbon County Stout fans will certainly be excited about some of the most unique flavor profiles we have created with innovative techniques, like Bourbon County Cherry Wood Stout, ”said Keith Gabbett, Senior Director of Innovation of Goose Island, in a statement. Beyond Goose Island’s own claims, there is certainly reason to be optimistic about the quality of the 2021 releases, says Josh Noel, who is also the author of “Barrel-Aged Stout and Selling Out: Goose Island. , Anheuser-Busch and How Craft Beer has grown into a big business. “ This is because the beers of 2020 were so good, he said in the Chicago Tribune. “A handful of Bourbon County beers weren’t allowed to work in recent years, they were meant to conjure up the caramel apple or were made with tea, but they worked, mainly because like any good thing we eat or drink, they showed balance and nuance, “he said. Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

