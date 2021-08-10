Business
Chase Sapphire Preferred Reserve Cards Get New Reward Categories
The Selects editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles that we believe our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on product links from our affiliate partners.
New and existing Chase Sapphire cardholders can now get the most out of their Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve Card. Chase recently announced that he will be adding more categories of rewards and benefits to both cards starting August 16, 2021.
These two cards are among the most popular travel cards on the market, thanks to their robust rewards programs and generous welcome bonuses.
the Favorite sapphire currently offers its biggest welcome bonus: 100,000 points if you spend $ 4,000 on purchases within three months of joining the card, which is worth $ 1,250 if you spend them on travel booked through the portal Chase Ultimate Rewards. With new perks like a cardholder birthday bonus and higher reward rates on groceries purchased online as well as restaurants, this travel card is more engaging than ever.
Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
Awards
5X points on Lyft trips through March 2022, 2X points on travel and meals worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $ 4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after opening the account
Annual subscription
Intro APR
Regular APR
15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fees
Either $ 5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fees
Credit needed
the Sapphire reserve is a top rated luxury travel rewards card ideal for cardholders willing to spend $ 550 per year for higher reward rates on meals, air travel, and hotel and rental purchases vehicles booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal as well as perks like up to $ 100 Global Entry or TSA Pre credit, one year of DashPass (DoorDash’s subscription service), and $ 120 Platoon credit.
Chase Sapphire Reserve
Awards
10X points on Lyft trips through March 2022, 3X points on worldwide travel (immediately after earning your annual $ 300 travel credit), 3X points on restaurant meals, including delivery services eligible, takeaways and restaurants, 1X point for $ 1 on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $ 4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after opening the account
Annual subscription
Intro APR
Regular APR
Variable from 16.99% to 23.99%
Balance transfer fees
Foreign transaction fees
Credit needed
Select explains the new changes to the Reserve and Preferred cards, as well as the roll-out of Chase’s new airport lounges in New York, Boston and Hong Kong with the launch of Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club.
New Chase Sapphire Preferred Rewards Categories and Benefits
the Favorite sapphire offers a number of new categories of rewards on certain streaming services and groceries purchased online.
Here are all the reward categories:
- 5X total points on all trips purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards (New)
- 3X points on meals, including eligible delivery services, take out and restaurant meals(previously 2X)
- 3X points on some streaming services (New)
- 3X points on online grocery shopping(new and excludes Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs)
- 2X travel points
- 1X points on all other purchases
The new grocery rewards only apply to groceries purchased online. If you are looking for a card that will allow you to earn more on your grocery purchases during your first year of card membership, you can opt for the Chase Liberty Flex or the Unlimited freedom hunt.
Chase Liberty Flex
Awards
Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (excluding Target or Walmart purchases) up to $ 12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back up to $ 1,500 in combined purchases in categories bonus every quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% off travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% off meals and drugstores, 1% off all other purchases
Welcome bonus
$ 200 cash back after spending $ 500 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account
Annual subscription
Intro APR
0% for the first 15 months on purchases
Regular APR
14.99% to 23.74% variable
Balance transfer fees
Either $ 5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fees
Credit needed
Both Freedom cards do not have an annual fee card and offer 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (excluding Target or Walmart purchases) up to $ 12,000 per year. If you maximize the cash back benefit of the grocery store, you could earn up to $ 600 in the first year. Plus, both cards also offer 3% cash back on meals like Preferred. Learn more about the best credit cards for grocery shopping.
Unlimited freedom hunt
Awards
Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (excluding Target or Walmart purchases) up to $ 12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on trips purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% on meals (including take-out) and pharmacies and 1.5% on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
$ 200 cash back after spending $ 500 on purchases in the first 3 months after opening the account
Annual subscription
Intro APR
0% for the first 15 months on purchases
Regular APR
14.99% to 23.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fees
Either $ 5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fees
3% of each transaction in US dollars
Credit needed
The Sapphire Preferred also comes with new perks:
There is a new Card Membership Anniversary Bonus, where you will receive a bonus worth 10% of your annual spend each year. So if you have spent $ 20,000 on your Sapphire Preferred since your account’s last anniversary year, you will receive a bonus of 2,000 points worth $ 200 if you redeemed it at 1 penny per point. New cardholders will immediately start earning money for the anniversary bonus, and existing cardholders will start earning after their next account anniversary.
There is also a new annual hotel credit of $ 50 which applies to hotels booked through the Ultimate Rewards portal. The credit on the statement will be automatically applied to your account each year and can be used exclusively on hotel accommodation.
New categories of rewards and benefits Chase Sapphire Reserve
the Chase Sapphire Reserve has always been a luxury card, but with the annual fee officially increasing from $ 450 to $ 550 on August 1, consumers might want more rewards to justify the cost of these hefty annual fees.
The card has a big welcome bonus: New cardholders can earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $ 4,000 on purchases in the first three months of opening the account, worth $ 900 when they are redeemed for travel in Ultimate Rewards.
It’s a generous offer, but not nearly as big as the Sapphire Preferred welcome bonus. (Although Chase Ultimate Rewards are worth more when you have a Reserve card and use your points to book travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal: Reserve points are worth 1.5 cents per point compared to 1.25 cents per point with the Preferred.)
The new reward categories on this card only apply to meal and travel related purchases through the Ultimate Rewards portal. These changes may therefore not be of much use if you do not intend to use the portal for your travel booking needs.
Here are all the reward categories:
- 10X points on Chase Dining purchases through Ultimate Rewards (New)
- 10X points on hotel stays and car rentals purchased through Ultimate Rewards (New)
- 5X points on air travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards (New)
- 10X points on Lyft journeys through March 2022
- 3X points on trips such as flights, cruises, trains, hotels and car rentals
- 3X points on catering
- 1X points on all other purchases
Reserve cardholders will also have access to ‘Reserved by Sapphire’, which gives them the ability to make reservations at popular restaurants. However, most of the restaurants are located in urban areas and are considered high end, so this service might not be of much use to you if you do not eat at these type of restaurants on a regular basis.
The Club’s new Chase Sapphire Lounge
Chase is rolling out new airport lounges with the launch of Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club. The new lounges will be located at New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in Terminal B, Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in Terminal B to C Connector, and Hong Kong International Airport (HKG ) in terminal 1.
These lounges will be available for Sapphire reserve cardholders and Priority Pass members. Sapphire Reserve cardholders already have access to Priority Pass Select membership, which gives them access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide.
At the end of the line
Chase Sapphire’s new changes offer cardholders more rewards on both cards. However, with the increased rate of rewards on meals, some streaming services, and online grocery purchases as well as the Card Membership Anniversary Bonus, you will get a lot more with the new changes. with the Favorite sapphire. On the other hand, the new reward categories on the Sapphire Reserve are exclusive to dining, travel and hotel stays booked through the Ultimate Rewards portal.
Editorial note: The opinions, analyzes, criticisms or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the editorial teams of Select only and have not been reviewed, endorsed or otherwise approved by any third party.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/select/chase-sapphire-preferred-reserve-cards-new-rewards-categories/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]