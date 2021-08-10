Chase Sapphire Preferred Reserve Cards Get New Reward Categories

The Selects editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles that we believe our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on product links from our affiliate partners.

New and existing Chase Sapphire cardholders can now get the most out of their Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve Card. Chase recently announced that he will be adding more categories of rewards and benefits to both cards starting August 16, 2021. These two cards are among the most popular travel cards on the market, thanks to their robust rewards programs and generous welcome bonuses. the Favorite sapphire currently offers its biggest welcome bonus: 100,000 points if you spend $ 4,000 on purchases within three months of joining the card, which is worth $ 1,250 if you spend them on travel booked through the portal Chase Ultimate Rewards. With new perks like a cardholder birthday bonus and higher reward rates on groceries purchased online as well as restaurants, this travel card is more engaging than ever.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Awards 5X points on Lyft trips through March 2022, 2X points on travel and meals worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $ 4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after opening the account

Annual subscription

Intro APR

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fees Either $ 5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed

the Sapphire reserve is a top rated luxury travel rewards card ideal for cardholders willing to spend $ 550 per year for higher reward rates on meals, air travel, and hotel and rental purchases vehicles booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal as well as perks like up to $ 100 Global Entry or TSA Pre credit, one year of DashPass (DoorDash’s subscription service), and $ 120 Platoon credit.

Chase Sapphire Reserve Awards 10X points on Lyft trips through March 2022, 3X points on worldwide travel (immediately after earning your annual $ 300 travel credit), 3X points on restaurant meals, including delivery services eligible, takeaways and restaurants, 1X point for $ 1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $ 4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after opening the account

Annual subscription

Intro APR

Regular APR Variable from 16.99% to 23.99%

Balance transfer fees

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed

Select explains the new changes to the Reserve and Preferred cards, as well as the roll-out of Chase’s new airport lounges in New York, Boston and Hong Kong with the launch of Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club.

the Favorite sapphire offers a number of new categories of rewards on certain streaming services and groceries purchased online. Here are all the reward categories: 5X total points on all trips purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards (New)

3X points on meals, including eligible delivery services, take out and restaurant meals(previously 2X)

3X points on some streaming services (New)

3X points on online grocery shopping(new and excludes Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs)

2X travel points

1X points on all other purchases The new grocery rewards only apply to groceries purchased online. If you are looking for a card that will allow you to earn more on your grocery purchases during your first year of card membership, you can opt for the Chase Liberty Flex or the Unlimited freedom hunt.

Chase Liberty Flex Awards Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (excluding Target or Walmart purchases) up to $ 12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back up to $ 1,500 in combined purchases in categories bonus every quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% off travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% off meals and drugstores, 1% off all other purchases

Welcome bonus $ 200 cash back after spending $ 500 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account

Annual subscription

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 14.99% to 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fees Either $ 5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed

Both Freedom cards do not have an annual fee card and offer 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (excluding Target or Walmart purchases) up to $ 12,000 per year. If you maximize the cash back benefit of the grocery store, you could earn up to $ 600 in the first year. Plus, both cards also offer 3% cash back on meals like Preferred. Learn more about the best credit cards for grocery shopping.

Unlimited freedom hunt Awards Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (excluding Target or Walmart purchases) up to $ 12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on trips purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% on meals (including take-out) and pharmacies and 1.5% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $ 200 cash back after spending $ 500 on purchases in the first 3 months after opening the account

Annual subscription

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 14.99% to 23.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fees Either $ 5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fees 3% of each transaction in US dollars

Credit needed

The Sapphire Preferred also comes with new perks: There is a new Card Membership Anniversary Bonus, where you will receive a bonus worth 10% of your annual spend each year. So if you have spent $ 20,000 on your Sapphire Preferred since your account’s last anniversary year, you will receive a bonus of 2,000 points worth $ 200 if you redeemed it at 1 penny per point. New cardholders will immediately start earning money for the anniversary bonus, and existing cardholders will start earning after their next account anniversary. There is also a new annual hotel credit of $ 50 which applies to hotels booked through the Ultimate Rewards portal. The credit on the statement will be automatically applied to your account each year and can be used exclusively on hotel accommodation.

the Chase Sapphire Reserve has always been a luxury card, but with the annual fee officially increasing from $ 450 to $ 550 on August 1, consumers might want more rewards to justify the cost of these hefty annual fees. The card has a big welcome bonus: New cardholders can earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $ 4,000 on purchases in the first three months of opening the account, worth $ 900 when they are redeemed for travel in Ultimate Rewards. It’s a generous offer, but not nearly as big as the Sapphire Preferred welcome bonus. (Although Chase Ultimate Rewards are worth more when you have a Reserve card and use your points to book travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal: Reserve points are worth 1.5 cents per point compared to 1.25 cents per point with the Preferred.) The new reward categories on this card only apply to meal and travel related purchases through the Ultimate Rewards portal. These changes may therefore not be of much use if you do not intend to use the portal for your travel booking needs. Here are all the reward categories: 10X points on Chase Dining purchases through Ultimate Rewards (New)

10X points on hotel stays and car rentals purchased through Ultimate Rewards (New)

5X points on air travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards (New)

10X points on Lyft journeys through March 2022

3X points on trips such as flights, cruises, trains, hotels and car rentals

3X points on catering

1X points on all other purchases Reserve cardholders will also have access to ‘Reserved by Sapphire’, which gives them the ability to make reservations at popular restaurants. However, most of the restaurants are located in urban areas and are considered high end, so this service might not be of much use to you if you do not eat at these type of restaurants on a regular basis.

