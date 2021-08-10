More highs in store for Zscaler Stock





Software Stock Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) has been climbing the charts since mid-May, when it hit an annual low of $ 157.03. In fact, the stock has added a solid 42.8% over the past three months, with consistent support at its 20-day moving average, while long-term support at the 140-day moving average has helped contain. most of ZS’s decline for almost two years. Additionally, Zscaler stock just hit an all-time high of $ 249.71 at the end of last week and is still a chip away from that high. ZS card August 10 In addition to a promising technical setup on the charts, another bullish signal has just started flashing for ZS, indicating that this rally is not over yet. Specifically, Zscaler stock has just landed on the stock list of Schaeffers, senior quantitative analyst, Rocky Whites, trading near a 52-week high amid historically low implied volatility (IV). This has been a bullish combination for stocks in the past, with ZS posting higher month-to-month returns after 83% of six signals seen over the past five years. The stock has averaged a 7.2% pop over this time frame, and a similar move from its current location would easily set it to a new all-time high, just above the $ 261 level. The stock posted a bullish note recently, just a day after hitting its aforementioned all-time high with BTIG raising its price target to $ 279 from $ 253. There is still room for a change of sentiment to push the title up, however. Of the 21 people covered, six say they are still holding. Additionally, the 12-month consensus stock price target of $ 246 is a slight premium of 1.5% from current levels. A further unwinding of short-term interest could also revive Zscaler shares. While short-term interest fell 1.7% in the most recent reporting period, the 6.52 million shares sold short represent a good 8.5% of the free float of available shares, leaving plenty of room for a short squeeze. A resolution of pessimism is long overdue elsewhere. Namely in the options pits, where Zscaler stock shows a Schaeffer open put / call (EVEN) interest ratio of 1.27, which is above 79% of the last 12 month readings. This implies that short term options traders have rarely been more put oriented. Echoing this, Zscaler stores a 10-day sell / call volume ratio of 1.25 that sits above 95% of annual readings at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE) and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), suggesting that long options have rarely been more popular. As we said before, ZS Schaeffer’s Volatility Index (SVI) is insanely low right now, hitting the 3rd percentile of its 12-month range, making it a great time to speculate on the next higher stock with options, as these traders are pricing volatility expectations extremely low. In addition, Schaeffers Volatility Scorecard (SVS) shares rank 79 out of a possible 100. This means that Zscaler stock has tended to outperform volatility expectations, which is a good thing for buyers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/more-highs-store-zscaler-stock-163705916.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos