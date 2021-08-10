African e-commerce company Jumia targets technology and user growth





NAIROBI, Aug. 10 (Reuters) – Africas Jumia Technologies said on Tuesday it plans to spend more on marketing and hire more tech professionals after reporting an increased loss in the second quarter. Jumia, which became the first Africa-focused tech startup on the New York Stock Exchange when listed there in 2019, recorded the fastest growth in order volumes in five consecutive quarters during the period ending in June. The company, which operates in more than 10 African countries, from Morocco to South Africa, offers an online marketplace for sellers and sellers of food products, along with related services. He said total orders jumped 13% to 7.6 million from the same quarter a year earlier, while annual active users of the platform edged up 3% to 7 million. Jumias’ adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 5% year-on-year, while the total value of goods fell 11%, the statement said. Increased investment in advertising and sales will help recruit new users who want to buy more everyday products on its platform, such as beauty and cleaning products, he added. During the quarter, advertising and sales spending more than doubled to $ 17.1 million compared to the same period in 2020. These investments will take time to bear fruit, said Jumia CEO Sacha Poignonnec. We don’t expect acceleration overnight. It will be gradual, he said in an online results briefing. Jumia plans to increase the staff of its tech department by 40% by the end of the year, with a new tech hub in the Egyptian capital Cairo accommodating more than 100 technicians. The company is also investing in Jumia Pay, which has entered into an agreement with the National Bank of Egypt to provide payment processing services to third parties. There is a significant lead for us to further develop Jumia Pay on and off the platform, said Poignonnec. Jumias shares were down to $ 20.85 from $ 21.99 at Monday’s close, well below their high of $ 69.89 in February. The shares have risen significantly since their listing at $ 14.50. They hit $ 49.77, but then fell almost $ 2 a share after a negative short sellers report. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/jumiatech-results/african-e-commerce-firm-jumia-targets-tech-and-user-growth-idUSL8N2PH4VC The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos