TPB Acquisition Corporation I announces the price of its initial public offering





SAN FRANCISCO, August 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / – TPB Acquisition Corporation I (the “Company”) today announced the price of its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units to $ 10.00 per unit. The units are expected to start trading tomorrow on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “TPBAU”. Each unit consists of one Class A common share of the Company and one third of a redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling its holder to purchase one Class A common share at the price of $ 11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Common Shares and the Warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “TPBA” and “TPBAW”, respectively. The Company is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of concluding a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with a or several companies. While the Company may pursue an initial goal of business combination in any business or industry, it intends to focus its research on the agriculture, food, biofabrication, human health and life sciences, where its management team has extensive experience. Barclays and Code Advisors LLC act as book managers for the offering. The underwriters have been given a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offer should close on or around August 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 10, 2021. The offer is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from Barclays Capital Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, phone 1-888-603-5847, or email [email protected] The story continues This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Forward-looking statements This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements, including with respect to the initial public offering and the intended use of the proceeds therefrom, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those of forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the risk factors section of the registration statement and preliminary prospectus of the Company’s initial public offering. Copies of these documents can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. No guarantee can be given that the offer discussed above will be carried out under the conditions described, or not at all, or that the net proceeds of the offer will be used as indicated. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to publicly release any update or revision to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations in this regard or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on on which a statement is based, unless required by law. Cision Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tpb-acquisition-corporation-i-announces-the-pricing-of-its-initial-public-offering-301352742.html SOURCE TPB Corporation d’Acquisition I

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tpb-acquisition-corporation-announces-pricing-220000914.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos