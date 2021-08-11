Why the former NYSE trader bought Coinbase, AMD and Moderna Stock on Tuesday morning





Veteran trader David Green was back live trading on Benzinga Monday morning, and the longtime trader made some moves. Green pointed out the strong tendency to Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) Tuesday morning. The stock opened slightly higher than the Monday close, at around $ 486 per share. The stock quickly reversed and fell to the $ 456 level, before rising again. Green placed a limit order to buy down Modernas shares.

$ 462, guys at Moderna, said Green in his live trading room. Were already down 10 points in the ARNM. We can start a small business here, I like that. The day’s quick trading paid off as Modernas shares rebounded more than 2%, climbing back to the $ 472 level. Live Trading with David Green is a morning commercial show in which David live trades open on Benzinga. The show airs Monday through Wednesday at 9:25 a.m. ET on BenzingaTV. Shares discussed at issue American micro-devices (NASDAQ: AMD) opened slightly from Monday’s close, around $ 108 per share. The stock quickly dropped to the $ 105 level. Green issued an order to buy AMD shares at $ 104 as the stock fell. The stock ended up reversing and rising before the Greens’ orders were filled. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) opened slightly higher, near $ 281 per share. After the open, the stock fell near the $ 267 level. Green placed an order to buy the trough, if Coinbase fell below $ 266 for a quick trade. Green mainly executes quick daily trades, both on the long side and the short side. When a stock hits one of its pivot points, it initiates a buy order with a tight stop loss. Watch the full episode in the clip below, or click here to watch. About the show: Benzingas Wall Street Global Trading Academy follows Wall Street veteran David Green as he trades live in the open market, breaks down what he trades today. The show airs live Monday through Wednesday at 9:25 a.m. ET on Benzinga Youtube, Twitter, and Tic. About the host David Green is a 30-year Wall Street veteran, including 13 years as a specialist on the New York Stock Exchange floor. Since retiring from the floor, Green has spent his time helping retail traders. Green created a full-fledged trading course, Wallstreet Global Trading Academy, with his colleague Peter Tuchman. To learn more about the course, Click here or follow him on Facebook. The story continues See more Benzinga 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

