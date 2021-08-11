Coinbase Q2 Results Far Above Estimates As Trading Volume, Users Rise

Coinbase Global (COIN) released second quarter results after market close on Tuesday that far exceeded estimates, with increased user growth and trading volume helping to boost results despite a volatile trading period for digital currencies. Stocks gained over 3.5% at the end of the trading day immediately after the results.

Here are the main findings of the Coinbase report, compared to consensus data compiled by Bloomberg:

A jump in user growth and activity on the platform helped fuel Coinbase’s results for the June quarter. The volume of transactions reached 462 billion dollars, against 335 billion dollars posted for the first fiscal quarter, and exceeding the 381.6 billion dollars expected. Monthly retail transaction users increased 44% from the first quarter to 8.8 million, and the total number of verified users increased from 56 million to 68 million.

As Tuesday’s results approach, Coinbase shares have traded volatile since the stock’s direct listing in April and have languished largely below their opening price of $ 381 each against the backdrop of a broader decline in cryptocurrency prices.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices hit a record high of over $ 64,000 at the time of Coinbase’s public debut, but have since fallen to a low of less than $ 30,000 since mid-July. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, was trading around $ 45,000 on Tuesday afternoon.

“The second quarter illustrated the volatility we anticipated in these still early days of the crypto economy,” Coinbase said in its letter to investors. “As the volatility and prices of crypto assets are highly correlated with trading income, the crypto market environment strongly influenced our second quarter financial results.”

The fall in the prices of bitcoin and other major tokens like ethereum (ETH-USD) has coincided with a regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies and mining in China, as well as growing concern about the widespread adoption of digital currencies. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in May that the electric car maker will no longer accept bitcoin as a payment method for vehicles. However, Tesla (TSLA), along with a number of other companies, including Square (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL), still hold bitcoins on their balance sheets.

The weakening cryptocurrency-related results in the businesses of these other companies during the second quarter pointed to a potential slowdown for Coinbase. Bitcoin accounted for $ 2.7 billion in overall revenue for Square in the second quarter, up from $ 3.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021. And Tesla, for its part, recorded a bitcoin-related depreciation of $ 23 million in the second. quarter, after posting a positive result the impact of $ 101 million from the sale of some of its bitcoin holdings in the first quarter of the year.

For Coinbase, the price volatility of the main cryptocurrencies has manifested itself in a diversification of transaction volumes away from bitcoin. About 24% of Q2 trading volume was bitcoin-related, up from 39% in Q1. Meanwhile, Ethereum trading volumes for the first time exceeded bitcoin trading volumes on Coinbase, “driven by the growth of the DeFi and NFT ecosystems (where Ethereum is a significant underlying blockchain),” said Coinbase said in its letter to investors.

Going forward, regulatory risks also remain a concern for Coinbase and other crypto platforms that rely heavily on trading fees. Last week, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler compared the crypto trading environment to the “Wild West”, and suggested that a number of trading platforms offered illicit and unregistered securities. And Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that former SEC Director Brett Redfearn had resigned from the management of Coinbase’s capital markets group after just four months, apparently due to a strategic change at the crypto platform.

And elsewhere in the US regulatory landscape, legislative risks also remain. On Monday, a proposal by a bipartisan group of senators that would limit the scope of surveillance in the cryptocurrency industry ultimately failed.

The new proposal, which would have been an update to a provision of the Biden administration’s $ 550 billion infrastructure bill, would clarify the rules on who was considered a cryptocurrency broker and who should. report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service, being careful not to include other players in the crypto space such as software developers or those who validate transactions in the new reporting requirements. The wording of this provision in the bill now excludes such clarifications, angering those in the cryptocurrency sectors and adjacent industries, including Square CEO Jack Dorsey.

