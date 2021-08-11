Saf-Glas concludes letter of intent for acquisition by Saxon Capital Group, whose common shares are listed on the over-the-counter markets

Through its subsidiary Energy Glass, Saf Glas, using patented Nano Technology, has developed a patented optically transparent glass that produces continuous electricity from sunlight, diffuse and ambient light and ground reflectance. The entire window surface is clear with no grids, dots or lines and is the only known photovoltaic glass in the world with a 100% field of view.

Riviera Beach, Florida – (Newsfile Corp. – Aug 10, 2021) – Saf-Glas and Saxon Capital Group (OTC: SCGX) have announced that they have entered into a non-binding letter of intent under which Saxon Capital will acquire Saf Glas in a reverse acquisition transaction to be carried out through a stock exchange. Terms of the proposed transaction were not disclosed.

Energy Glass, a subsidiary of Saf Glas LLC, is a 20-year-old glass production company that has been developing and testing its patented Energy Glass product for approximately 10 years.

Energy Glass has been successfully tested in Sears Tower, Chicago for 5 years, demonstrating its ability to collect energy from sunlight, as well as diffused light. Energy Glass is competitively priced compared to standard laminated glass which does not produce passive electricity, and it is also eligible for certain tax incentives under applicable law. These tax incentives could allow building owners to realize tax savings on the entire window system. The primary focus of the combined company will initially be on the flat glass market, estimated at $ 288 billion by 2025.

Energy Glass’s proprietary technology is produced by an affiliated laboratory that manufactures and refines a specific nanoparticle which, when co-extruded into the single-source EnergyGlass interlayer, has the ability to enlarge and direct the light, while remaining visually clear. The light is magnified and then directed to the periphery of the glass plate, at which point the light is converted into electricity. The components of the system are the interlayer, the frame and the frame architecture. The primary proprietary element is an interlayer composition resulting from the co-extrusion of specific inorganic nanoparticles in the interlayer which redirects some of the light to the periphery of the glass element where solar cells convert light into electricity.

Energy Glass can incorporate many types of design elements including tints, low E, insulators, reflectors, and glass ceramic. It is designed for windows, doors, greenhouses, transoms, side windows, skylights and any other design where transparency, protection and power generation are mandatory. Energy Glass technology offers all the advantages of any other glass, but also has the added value of producing passive electricity from sunlight.

The acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of numerous conditions, including a satisfactory due diligence, the negotiation and signing of definitive agreements, the approval of the board of directors and the completion of a fundraising of at least 20 million dollars by Saxon Capital Group at the same time as the closing. There can be no assurance that the acquisition will be completed.

Forward-looking statements:

Various statements contained in this press release, including those which express a belief, expectation or intention, may be considered “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates regarding the timing and success of specific projects or transactions. Forward-looking statements may also include projections and estimates regarding our future results of operations and our financial condition. When we use the words “will”, “believe”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “could”, “estimate”, “plan” “,” Predict “,” project “or their negatives, or other similar expressions, statements that include these words are generally forward-looking statements. When we describe a strategy that involves risks or uncertainties, we are making forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release; we disclaim any obligation to update these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, unsatisfactory due diligence results and Saxon’s ability to complete a $ 20 million capital increase on acceptable terms, if any.

Contact details: Saxon Capital

[email protected]



Contact details: Saf-Glas / EnergyGlass

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92636