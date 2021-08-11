Connect with us

Which stocks and which sectors will benefit from the infrastructure bill?

Which assets are expected to get a boost after the U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $ 1 trillion infrastructure package with broad bipartisan support, putting it on track to eventually be passed by the House and enacted by President Joe Biden?

The bill re-authorizes spending for existing federal public works programs and puts an additional $ 550 billion into water projects, the power grid, and security efforts. It includes $ 110 billion for roads, bridges and other projects, as well as $ 66 billion for rail, $ 65 billion for broadband internet and $ 55 billion for supply systems. in water.

Some analysts say that much of the bills impacting the economy positively have already been valued in financial markets, but it’s possible that a further boost to stocks could be appreciated, especially since Concerns persist about the potential of the delta variant of COVID-19 to thwart aspects of economic recovery from the deadly pandemic.

Passing the infrastructure bill is a good title, but it’s unlikely to be a big market driver at this point, wrote Brian Price, head of investment management at Commonwealth Financial Network, in remarks sent by email.

I think a lot of the excitement has been built in over the last few weeks and investors are focusing on other factors at this point, he said, perhaps, referring to the fixation. current investors on the likelihood of the Federal Reserve reducing its monthly purchases of $ 120 billion of treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities, which helped stabilize the market during the height of the pandemic in March and April 2020 .

Still, the stock market was up on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
+ 0.46%
and S&P 500 SPX,
+ 0.10%
at or near all-time closing highs, after bills have passed through the Upper House, with a vote of 69 to 30, with 19 Republicans also joining the Democratic yes, the Wall Street Journal reported.

A popular exchange-traded fund that provides exposure to stocks that would benefit from an infrastructure bill, the Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF PAVE,
+ 2.19%,
was up 2.2% on Tuesday and climbed 4.7% in the past 30 days, according to FactSet data.

PAVE, referencing the ticker symbol for infrastructure ETFs, is up 28% so far in 2021, compared to year-to-date gains of around 15% for the S&P 500 and Dow.

PAVE owns 100 stocks, large and small caps, which derive at least 50% of their income from the construction of infrastructure, supply of materials and equipment and related services in the United States.

Likewise, the iShares US Infrastructure ETF IFRA,
+1.45%,
another way to play infrastructure, rose 1.3% on Tuesday and is up nearly 22% in the first eight months of the year. The iShares ETF also includes 20 electric utilities and four water utilities and, for this reason, is not always seen as an outright infrastructure fund.

The ETF XLI of the Select SPDR industrial sector,
+1.02%,
which tracks the industrial sector of the S&P 500, rose 1% on Tuesday and gained nearly 18% in the year so far.

In the spring, MarketWatchs Philip van Doorn wrote that there are around 20 companies that are included in PAVE that may have the greatest upside potential for investors. These include Team Inc., which was up 4.4% on Tuesday but was down 56% during the year and Primoris, which was up 2.9% on the day but down 3 , 6% so far this year.

Company Names

 YTD% yield

Team Inc. TISI,
+ 4.37%

-56.83

First Services Corp. Question
+ 2.90%

-3.6%

Columbus McKinnon Corp. CMCO,
+ 2.03%

17.6%

Manufacturers FirstSource Inc. BLDR,
+ 2.72%

19.6%

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. WMS,
+1.89%

40%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC,
+ 3.15%

10.5%

Dycom Industries DY,
-0.96%

-5.7%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF,
+ 5.05%

78.7%

Rexnord Corp. RXN,
+ 1.91%

51%

Herc Holdings Inc. HRI,
+ 2.28%

90%

Overall, investment in infrastructure is the largest investment in roads, bridges and tunnels and other areas of the inner workings of the Americas in a generation.

Edward Moya, analyst at Oanda, said the infrastructure package, if quickly passed by the House, is very constructive in boosting cyclical trade, especially since there have been concerns about the delta variant of COVID.

Spending will take a few years to increase and will be spread over the remainder of the decade anyway, said Michael Pearce, senior US economist at Capital Economics, in a recent memo.

Related:AOC Stresses Progressive Democrats Won’t Support Biparty Infrastructure Bill Without $ 3.5 trillion Package

Pearce added that the infrastructure bill is unlikely to become law anytime soon, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the California Democrat, faces pressure from progressive Democrats and said she would not vote on the infrastructure bill until the Senate passes a reconciliation. package containing the broader infrastructure and welfare spending that President Joe Biden has called for.

Democrat-led Washington is aiming to take a two-step approach to big spending. First, the bipartisan infrastructure plan has attracted the 60 or more 50-50 votes in the Senate that are needed to bypass the filibuster. Then Senate Democrats plan to go it alone to pass a $ 3.5 trillion package through a simple majority vote through a process known as budget reconciliation. This larger package calls for massive spending on efforts related to human infrastructure, climate change and other Democratic priorities.

