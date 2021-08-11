Energy Sector Leads S & P / TSX Composite Higher As Oil Rises, US Equity Markets Mixed | National company





TORONTO – Rising oil prices helped boost the energy sector in the major Canadian stock index on a day of mixed US markets as concerns about the gradual reduction in government stimulus continue. Craig Jerusalim, portfolio manager at CIBC Asset Management, said those concerns about the reduction have caused some of the biggest US tech stocks to weaken, along with Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. down about half a percent, and Twitter Inc. down nearly two percent. “The market sometimes has a very short attention span,” Jerusalem said. “One moment he’s worried about the Delta variant, the next he’s worried about rising interest rates, so it’s that last concern right now that seems to be weighing specifically on the technology.” He noted that Ottawa-based Shopify Inc. was also affected by these concerns, with its stock falling 1.87% to $ 1,912.44. The S & P / TSX Composite Index gained 58.32 points to 20,495.74. In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 162.82 points to 35,264.67. The S&P 500 Index was up 4.40 points to 4,436.75, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 72.09 points to 14,788.09. The Canadian dollar was edged higher, trading at 79.74 US cents from 79.59 US cents on Monday. Many commodities rebounded again after the weak performance of the past few days. The September crude oil contract rose US $ 1.81 to US $ 68.29 per barrel and the September natural gas contract rose 2.9 cents to nearly US $ 4.09 per mmBTU . Jerusalem said it expected the price of crude oil to maintain a low in the mid-1960s with ongoing supply limitations, although it noted that a recent deal with OPEC and countries to increase production have erased the risk of oil soaring to prices like US $ 90. a barrel during the economic reopening. The December gold contract was up US $ 5.20 to US $ 1,731.70 an ounce, recovering after falling after weeks of the precious metal hovering around the US $ 1,800 mark. Jerusalem speculated that the decline might have something to do with the recent run that cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin have experienced. Bitcoin is up about 18% for the week and about 39% for the month, as it recovers from a massive selloff that took place in mid-May. Meanwhile, the end of second-quarter earnings continues to impact Canadian equity markets, with payment firm Nuvei Corp.’s action continuing to impact. rising 15.03% to $ 119.07 after a strong earnings report that more than doubled its revenues year over year. Jerusalem said the technology sector of the Toronto Stock Exchange may be on track to overtake energy as the second largest sector of the exchanges. There are a lot of companies over $ 1 billion that are doing extremely well like Nuvei and Lightspeed. I love the new breadth and depth of the tech sector in Canada, he said. If this trend continues, technology will quickly become the second largest sector weight on the TSX. “ This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 10, 2021. Companies in this story: (TSX: GSPTSE, TSX: CADUSD = X, TSX: NVEI, TSX: SHOP)

