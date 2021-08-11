Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange group company, reveals that GIACT’s EPIC platform, World-Check now accessible via API





Refinitive, one of the world’s largest providers of financial market data and infrastructure, reveals that the EPIC platform of GIACT and World-Check are now brought together and accessible via a single API. As mentioned in a statement, the integration brings together information about World-Check’s risks and GIACT’s ability to provide a ‘multidimensional’ view of consumer and business identity, payments and compliance risks, ” throughout the customer lifecycle ”. The announcement also Noted that nearly half (47%) of US-based consumers have been affected by identity theft in the past two years, with the resulting losses increasing 42% year-on-year to $ 712.4 billion last year, according to Aite Group. At the same time, the risk of conventional and emerging fraud, along with complex compliance requirements, have “resulted in record financial losses and reputation risk for organizations in nearly every industry,” the announcement revealed. The Refinitiv update further noted that the integration is designed to “address all kinds of fraud and risk-related threats and inefficiencies by combining cutting-edge solutions into a single API that can be deployed in an organization “. James mirfin, Global Head of Digital Identity and Fraud Solutions at Refinitiv, said: For more than a decade, traditional solutions have failed to adequately protect financial institutions, businesses and consumers from identity and payments fraud. Until today, no one has been able to provide a fraud and risk mitigation solution that covers the customer lifecycle. “ Jacques added: “Refinitiv has answered industry calls by combining the power of the EPIC platform and World-Check into one comprehensive solution that eliminates gaps in the fraud prevention process; helps protect financial institutions, businesses, government entities and others from the latest fraud threats; and improve the customer experience through factual, real-time decision making. Thanks to a “unique and customizable API”, organizations will be “equipped” with the following advances: Refinitivs technology and access to a real-time network of identity verification, authentication and compliance services

Access to enrollment, payment, identity, compliance, filtering and mobile solutions built on a single platform

Ability to proactively identify and mitigate traditional and emerging risks including payments, identity fraud and vendor fraud; money laundering, bribery and corruption; as well as executions and fines

Ability to deal with newer and more sophisticated fraud threats, including identity theft; synthetic identity fraud; real name fraud; account recovery; compromise of business emails; and others.

The ability to better attract and retain customers, preserve their reputation, and protect the supply chain and supplier relationships. GIACT, a Refinitiv company, aims to support companies in the identification and positive authentication of their customers. Since 2004, GIACT “has been providing businesses across industries with data-driven insights to prevent identity and payments fraud and improve compliance procedures, all through a single platform, the EPIC platform. “. As previously reported, Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) company, is one of the largest providers of data and infrastructure in the financial markets. With $ 6.25 billion in revenue, over 40,000 customers and 400,000 end users in 190 countries, Refinitiv “powers participants in the global financial market.” The company provides information, insights and technologies that “empower clients to confidently make critical investment, trading and risk decisions.” By combining a single open platform with the right data and expertise, Refinitiv connects people with choices and opportunities “driving performance, innovation and growth for our customers and partners”.

