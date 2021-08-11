Joby Aviation announces the closing of a business combination with Reinvent Technology Partners to become a listed company

SANTA CRUZ, Calif .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Joby Aviation, Inc. (Joby or the Company), a California-based company that develops all-electric planes for air ridesharing, today announced that Joby Aero, Inc. has completed its previously announced business combination with Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP) (NYSE: RTP), a specialty acquisition firm that takes a large-scale venture capital approach to partner with bold executives and companies. Upon completion of the transaction, RTP changed its name to Joby Aviation, Inc. Jobys common stock and warrants will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 11, 2021, under the ticker symbols JOBY and JOBY WS, respectively.

Aviation connects the world in extremely important ways, but today it does so at the expense of our planet, said JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby. By making Joby public, we have the opportunity to lead a renaissance of aviation, making emission-free flying a part of everyday life. This is the time of the moon of our generations, and at Joby, we were proud to support each other.

Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn and co-senior director of RTP, added: With its cutting edge technology, we believe that Joby is Tesla meets Uber in the air and the undisputed leader of eVTOL and space of air carpooling. We believe Joby is well positioned with capital to be the first company to be certified and marketed. Closing this business combination accelerates Jobys’ roadmap, and we look forward to supporting the world-class team at JoeBen and Jobys in implementing their vision.

Jobys leadership in the sector is demonstrated by:

Technological advantage

Progress towards certification

Key strategic partnerships

This transaction values ​​Joby at an enterprise value of $ 4.5 billion, with proceeds raised plus cash on balance sheet as at March 31, 2021 equivalent to approximately $ 1.6 billion. The proceeds are expected to fund Joby through initial business operations.

To commemorate the completion of the business combination, Joby will ring the opening bell at NYSE at 9:30 am ET on August 11, 2021. A live stream of the event and a replay can be viewed by visiting https://www.nyse.com/bell. The company’s revolutionary eVTOL aircraft will be on display outside the NYSE between 8:30 am and 11:30 am ET on August 11, 2021. Members of the public are warmly invited to tour the aircraft.

Advisers

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Allen & Company LLC served as placement agents in connection with the PIPE transaction. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Allen & Company LLC served as financial advisers to Joby, and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisers. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal counsel to RTP.

About Joby

Joby Aviation, Inc. is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft that it intends to operate as a fast, quiet and convenient air taxi service to from 2024. The aircraft, which has a range of 150 miles on a single charge, can carry one pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph. It is designed to help reduce urban congestion and accelerate the shift to sustainable modes of transportation. Founded in 2009, Joby employs over 800 people, with offices in Santa Cruz, San Carlos and Marina, California, as well as Washington DC and Munich, Germany. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

About Reinvent Technology Partners

Reinvent Technology Partners is a specialty acquisition firm led by Reid Hoffman, Mark Pincus and Michael Thompson that takes a large-scale venture capital approach. RTP was formed to help a tech company innovate and achieve entrepreneurship on a large scale by leveraging the expertise of its teams as founders of iconic tech companies, their experience in building businesses in as advisers and members of the board of directors, and the capital that it has raised.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words believe, plan, expect, anticipate, estimate, intend, strategy, future, opportunity, plan, may, should, will, will, continue, likely result, and similar expressions. . Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements regarding future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are many factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be brought against the Company In connection with the transaction, (ii) the price of the Company’s securities may be volatile due to various factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which the Company operates, variations in operating performance between competitors and changes in laws and regulations affecting the business of the Company, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities, and (iii ) the risk of a slowdown and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive aviation industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of RTP’s final proxy statement / final prospectus dated July 16, 2021 and filed by RTP with the SEC on July 16, 2021. and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These documents identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information. , future events or otherwise. The Company gives no assurance that it will meet its expectations.