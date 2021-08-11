Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and Estimated Profits

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / Aug 10, 2021 /Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited(TSX: FAP) (the “Company”), a closed-end investment company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, today announced that it will pay a monthly distribution of CAD 2.25 cents per common share on August 31, 2021 to all ordinary shareholders of record in August. 20 2021 (ex-dividend date August 19, 2021).

The policy of the Board of Directors of the Company is to maintain a stable monthly distribution from net investment income and realized capital gains, supplemented by paid-up capital as needed. This policy is subject to regular review during quarterly Board meetings.

The following table presents the estimated amounts and the sources of the distributions. The figures in the table below have been calculated on the basis of international financial reporting standards. The table includes the estimated amounts and percentages of the distribution to be paid as at August 31, 2021 as well as the estimated cumulative distributions declared to date (01/11/2020 – 07/31/2021), from the following sources: net income from investment; net gains realized; capital repayment; and return of par. The final composition of distributions is subject to change and may be affected by future income, expenses and realized gains and losses on securities and currencies. While a portion of any distribution may be recorded as a return of capital, the full amount of the distribution (other than a return of face value) will be foreign income for Canadian income tax purposes.

Estimated amounts of the current monthly distribution per share (C $) Estimated amounts of the current monthly distribution per share (%) Estimated amounts of cumulative distributions to date per share (C $) Estimated cumulative cumulative distributions for the year to date (%) Net investment income $ 0.0180 80% $ 0.1800 80% Net gains realized – – – – Repayment of capital – – – – Return of the peer $ 0.0045 20% $ 0.0450 20% Total (per common share) $ 0.0225 100% $ 0.2250 100%

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the performance of the Company’s investments from the amount of the Company’s current distribution.

The amounts and sources of distributions shown above are estimates only and are not provided for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source of all distributions paid in 2021 will be made after the end of fiscal 2021. The actual amounts and sources of the distribution amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend on the Company’s results during the remainder of the year. calendar year and are subject to any change in applicable tax regulations. Information for tax reporting purposes will be provided to shareholders of the Company on a T5 form in February 2022.

Information contained in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. This forward-looking information reflects the beliefs, estimates and opinion of the Investment Manager regarding the future financial performance of the Company, projects and opportunities and market conditions as of today. This information, in particular with regard to future financial performance and the condition of the Company, contains factors and assumptions which, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Shareholders are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic and market factors, including credit, currency, political and interest rate risks and could differ. substantially from what is currently planned. The Company does not specifically intend to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Aberdeen Standard Investments (“ASI”) is the trade name in Canada of Aberdeen Standard Investments (Canada) Limited (“ASI Canada”), Aberdeen Standard Investments Luxembourg SA, Standard Life Investments Private Capital Ltd, SL Capital Partners LLP, Standard Life Investments Limited, Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited and Aberdeen Capital Management LLC. ASI Canada is the director of the Company and is registered as an investment fund manager in Canada, if applicable. ASI Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., the sub-director of the Company.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the exchanges. The return on investments and the capital value of the Company fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Closed-end fund shares may be traded above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the Company. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

