Evergrande shares surge as indebted developer confirms asset sale talks

China Evergrande shares jumped nearly 13% in Hong Kong after the country’s most indebted real estate developer confirmed it was in talks to sell stakes in its electric vehicle and property management businesses. Evergrande’s huge debts and the risk of potential financial contagion have led to volatile trading in the company’s stocks and bonds in recent months. The stock jumped 12.6% on Wednesday and rose nearly 25% this week. But the value of Evergrande shares has fallen by more than half this year. The latest rise in shares follows a statement by Hui Ka Yan, founder and chairman of Evergrande, to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday evening, in which he sought to respond to “recent increases in the price and trading volume of shares “and” many confusing reports. Hui, formerly China’s richest man, said the company was “in discussions with several independent third-party investors” over the sale of assets, including its electric vehicle and property management groups. Iris Chen, analyst at Nomura, noted that while asset sales could help short-term liquidity, they were “unlikely to support an offshore bond repayment.” “Overall, the flow of information reinforces our previous expectation that Evergrande will continue to struggle in its vicious cycle as trust has crumbled among nearly all stakeholders and they try to push themselves forward.” , Chen wrote in a note. Hui is under pressure to avoid breaking Beijing’s “three red lines” rules on how much debt developers are allowed to hold. The rules also require developers to keep enough cash to meet short-term debt. advised Evergrande’s non-real estate holdings were valued at $ 82 billion in June, but the quality of its fringe assets has also come under scrutiny. The electric vehicle unit was once worth more than Ford, although it never sold a single car. Evergrande, who in March had total interest-bearing liabilities of Rmb 674 billion ($ 104 billion), presented plans to cut its debt by nearly half to Rmb 350 billion by June 2023. But last week, S&P Global Ratings lowered Evergrande deeper into the speculative category and said the company’s liquidity position “was eroding faster and more than we previously anticipated.” The company’s offshore bonds are being watched closely by investors and rating agencies amid an increase in short bets against them. As part of its fundraising efforts, Evergrande this month also sold a stake in Netflix-style streaming service HengTen Networks Group for $ 420 million. More uncertainty was added to the outlook for bondholders in China this week as investor eligibility for Evergrande’s onshore bonds shifted from “qualified investors” to “qualified institutional investors,” according to a published notice on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Chen said it was “a step to limit individual investor participation and prepare for possible restructuring in the future.” Additional reporting by Sherry Fei Ju in Beijing

