Intercept Pharmaceuticals announces convertible note swap, new issue and repurchase of shares

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICPT) (Intercept), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat progressive non-viral liver disease, announced today that it has entered into private agreements with some of the holders of its (i) 3.25% Senior Convertible Bonds maturing in 2023 (the 2023 Bonds) and (ii) 2.00% Senior Convertible Bonds maturing in 2026 ( 2026 Bonds) to exchange a total of $ 306.5 million in principal of 2023 Notes and a total of $ 114.7 million in principal of 2026 Notes for a new series of convertible senior secured notes due 2026 ( new notes and these transactions, the Stock Exchange). Intercept will also sell approximately $ 117.6 million in total principal of new notes for cash (the subscription and, in conjunction with the exchange, the transactions). Transactions should be closed promptly, subject to and following customary closing conditions. In total, Intercept expects to issue approximately $ 500.0 million in aggregate principal of new Notes to Participating Holders.

Intercept estimates that the cash proceeds will be approximately $ 107.3 million, net of consulting fees and expenses. Intercept intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and for the transactions described in the following paragraph.

Intercept expects to use $ 75.7 million in cash to repurchase shares of its common stock in privately traded transactions at a price per share of $ 16.75, equal to the closing price of the common stock of the Intercept. company on August 10, 2021, in order to facilitate the Transactions (the Redemption). These redemptions could increase, or prevent a decrease, in the market price of the Company’s common shares or of the New Bonds. Intercept can also redeem and withdraw additional 2023 tickets.

Following the Transactions and the Repurchase, Intercept anticipates changes in its debt and number of shares profiles, as indicated below:

66.6% of the 2023 tickets have been withdrawn.

Shares outstanding decreased by 4.52 million (13.6%), from 33.2 million to 28.7 million.

Pre- Exchange To post- % (M $) Transactions Old notes New remarks Sold Transactions Retirement Remaining 2023 tickets 460.0 306.5 – – 153.5 66.6 % 33.4 % 2026 Tickets 230.0 114.7 – – 115.3 49.8 % 50.2 % Total 690.0 421.1 – – 268.9 61.0 % 39.0 % New remarks – – 382.4 117.6 500.0 – – Total 690.0 421.1 382.4 117.6 768.9 – –

Statement of units at 06/30/21 33 201 181 Cash for share buybacks ($) 75,735,158.50 Closing price on 10/08/21 ($) 16.75 Actions withdrawn 4,521,502 Number of pro forma shares 28 679 679 % Reduction 13.6 %

The New Notes will be guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of Intercept which meet certain threshold requirements (such a subsidiary, a Guarantor), and will be senior obligations of Intercept and any Guarantor. The New Notes will be secured by a first ranking security interest over substantially all of the assets of Intercept and the Guarantors, subject to certain exceptions. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears at the rate of 3.50% per annum on February 15 and August 15 of each year, from February 15, 2022. The New Bonds will mature on February 15, 2026, unless they be converted, redeemed or redeemed.

The initial conversion rate of the New Bonds will be 47.7612 common shares of Intercept per $ 1,000 principal amount of New Bonds (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $ 20.94 per share), subject to adjustments. usual. The initial conversion price of the New Bonds represents a premium of approximately 25.00% over the last published sale price of the ordinary shares of Intercepts on August 10, 2021. The New Bonds will be convertible into cash, into ordinary shares of Intercepts. Intercepts or a combination of cash and Intercepts common stock, at Intercepts’s option. Before November 15, 2025, the New Bonds will be convertible at the option of the holders only subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, including if the last declared sale price of the common shares of Intercepts exceeds 130% of the price of conversion for certain specified periods (the “Share Price Conversion Condition”). Holders may convert their new Notes at their discretion at any time from November 15, 2025 until the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the Maturity Date.

Intercept may redeem all or part of the New Bonds for cash, at its option, effective February 20, 2024 if the last reported sale price of Intercepts common stock was at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect. for at least 20 trading days (whether consecutive or not) during a period of 30 consecutive trading days (including the last trading day of that period) ending on the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Intercept provides a redemption notice at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the New Bonds to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, until the redemption date, but excluding. If (1) Intercept chooses to redeem all or part of the New Bonds, (2) upon the occurrence of certain corporate events or (3) if the Share Price Conversion Condition is met with respect to any quarter beginning after the calendar quarter ending September 30, 2022, Intercept will, in certain circumstances, increase the conversion rate for holders who elect to convert new bonds (1) during the related repayment period, (2) under of such a corporate event or (3) in connection with such a condition of conversion of the share price. If Intercept undergoes a fundamental change, holders of the New Notes may require Intercept to redeem all or part of their New Notes in cash at a fundamental change redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the New Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, up to, but excluding, the fundamental change redemption date.

In connection with the Transactions, Intercept intends to enter into a basic contract, as completed by an additional contract, establishing the terms of the New Securities, and a guarantee agreement establishing a first ranking security interest (subject to certain exceptions. ) in substantially all of the assets of Intercept and any guarantor.

Neither the New Notes, nor any common shares of Intercepts issuable upon conversion of the New Notes, have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or any Act on securities of a State, and unless they are so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption or in connection with a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the New Securities, the ordinary shares of Intercepts that may be issued upon the conversion of the New Securities or any other security, and will not constitute not an offer, solicitation or sale in any way. State or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal.

About the interception

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept is present in the United States, Europe and Canada.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the terms of the New Bonds and Transactions. These statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, can, plan, foresee, project, target, potential, will, could, if possible, continue, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and Intercept does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. . These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the management of Intercepts which, although considered reasonable, are inherently uncertain and subject to a number of risks. There can be no assurance that Intercept will be able to complete Transactions on acceptable terms, if at all. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or from those anticipated or predicted by Intercepts’ forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including, but not limited to, whether Intercept will be able to complete the Transactions on schedule or on schedule, as the case may be; our business performance, including our research and development, regulatory approvals and results of operations; the impact of economic, industrial, business, regulatory or general political conditions in the United States and abroad; and the other risks and uncertainties identified in the Intercepts periodic filings filed with the United States Securities Commission, including Intercepts’ annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and Intercepts quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

Contact

For more information on Intercept, please contact:

Lisa DeFrancesco

+ 1-646-565-4833

[email protected]

Christophe frates

+ 1-646-757-2371

[email protected]