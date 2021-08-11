Tesla (TSLA) delays Cybertruck until 2022





Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Cybertruck enthusiasts will have to wait longer to get their hands on the vehicle. According to reports, the company plans to start production of the truck only in 2022. During an unveiling of the vehicle in 2019, he promised delivery towards the end of 2021. Key points to remember Tesla has postponed production of its Cybertruck, initially scheduled for late 2021, to 2022.

The possible reasons for the delay are the production priorities of the Model Y and the manufacturing difficulties in implementing its design.

The electric vehicle will enter a crowded market, made up of vehicles made by startups and established companies.

Tesla also received an upgrade from an analyst’s ratings. Tesla encountered many design and supply chain issues. For example, Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned in January that new manufacturing processes for the truck’s steel exoskeleton could delay delivery. Shortages of microchips and raw materials due to the pandemic have also interfered with the company’s planning for its new facility in Austin, Texas. Production of the Cybertruck was slated to begin earlier this year at Tesla’s Austin facility, but CEO Musk has indicated that production of the Model Y will trump manufacturing of the Cybertruck once the installation is complete. The Cybertruck had a much publicized launch in 2019, when its futuristic and brutalist look of sharp, angular lines polarized public opinion. It also made headlines after the company’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, smashed his window with a steel ball. Moments earlier, CEO Musk had bragged about the vehicle’s “bulletproof” glass. Cybertruck’s postponement comes as no real surprise to those who follow the company. Tesla has been hinting at a delay for several months now. Additionally, it has a history of missed deadlines and its ambitious schedule is littered with failures and mistakes in its manufacturing schedules. CEO Musk also hinted at a possible truck failure earlier this year. A crowded market When launched, the Cybertruck will enter a crowded market. Ford Motor Company (F) plans to launch an all-electric version of its best-selling Ford F-150 by spring 2022. General Motors Company (GM) has started work on an electric version of its Chevy Silverado and has scheduled launch in 2024. The Ram 1500 will also be launched the same year. Electric truck startups are also lagging behind Tesla. Rivian, an electric startup based in Michigan, plans to launch its electric truck in September this year. According to Tesla, it has received over a million reservations for the Cybertruck since its launch announcement. It should be noted, however, that reservations do not always result in a sale since the amount reserved to reserve a Tesla Cybertruck is $ 100 nominal and is fully refundable. A grade upgrade Meanwhile, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois raised his rating of Tesla stock to Buy from Hold. He also raised his Tesla share price target to $ 850 from $ 700, writing that the company will benefit from growing global demand for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), as well as greater battery capacity and assembly. He said corrections in Tesla shares, down nearly 20% from its January peak, occurred because the market adjusted its initially enthusiastic expectations for the company’s activities, including deliveries and the growth of its storage activities, which have been inflated. But the company’s “product complexity, inventory, direct selling and subscription service sales initiatives” were grounds for optimism about the stock.

