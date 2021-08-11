The BSE clarifies the new additional surveillance rules; small and mid cap stocks recover

The Bombay Stock Exchange (ESB) on Wednesday clarified new additional supervisory rules that aim to curb excessive movements in the prices of securities listed on the ESB’s trading platform. Small and mid-cap stocks made a smart rally after the clarification after trading with cuts from the past two sessions.

ESB in a circular of Wednesday that in partial modification and in replacement of the exchange circular of August 09, 2021, the following clarifications are provided to simplify the understanding and the implementation of the framework that said framework is applicable to the exclusive BSE securities in groups, viz. X, XT, Z, ZP, ZY, Y.

In addition, the titles should have a price of 10 and over (as of the review date) and the security’s market capitalization should be less than 1,000 crores.

According to the additional details provided by the ESB (restrictions applicable only to securities with a price above 20 rupees and a market capitalization below 1000 cr), these restrictions will only affect a handful of stocks and therefore the knee-jerk reaction that the market has seen in unwarranted small and mid-cap stocks, ” said Divam Sharma, co-founder of Green Portfolio, SEBI Registered Portfolio Management Services.

These price restrictions will discourage price manipulation, resulting in less volatility. The participation of retailers has increased considerably over the past year and it is important that they are protected from such manipulation. The restriction limits seem reasonable and any good business with the potential for long-term wealth generation will not be significantly affected, Sharma added.

The exchanges, in consultation with SEBI, have introduced various surveillance measures such as Graduated Surveillance Measures (GSM), Additional Surveillance Measure (LTASM), Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure (ST-ASM), Trade for trade (TT), etc.

” In line with our efforts to maintain market integrity and curb excessive price movements of securities listed exclusively on the ESB trading platform, the need has been felt to further strengthen supervisory measures existing. As a result, a new supervisory framework, ie. Add-on Price Band Framework is introduced by the Stock Exchange for securities listed exclusively on the ESB trading platform, ”the circular of August 9 said.

As a result, the shortlisted securities will have a 6 month, 1 year, 2 year and 3 year price range instead of weekly, monthly and quarterly price ranges.

The circular of August 9 did not mention the groups of shares after which the market at large experienced a sharp decline. Therefore, to clarify the same, the ESB today issued a new circular in which it mentioned the groups for which the framework is applicable.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.