Senate does not pass amendment to crypto tax provision

Debate over a controversial cryptocurrency tax provision in the Senate’s $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill intensified on Monday after senators failed to reach it to a compromise on an amendment that would have limited the scope of the crypto ecosystem law.

Section 80603 of the Infrastructure Bill contains a broad definition of a “broker” that places financial reporting requirements on a large number of crypto stakeholders. The provision aims to raise $ 28 billion over 10 years to fund the infrastructure bill by taxing crypto transactions over $ 10,000.

The amendment would have changed the bill’s definition of a broker to exempt cryptocurrency validators, miners, and protocol developers from collecting information about the parties they interact with.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation says the provisions infringe on the privacy rights of individuals and create a state of surveillance.

The crypto-tax provision of the infrastructure bill will now be discussed in the House of Representatives.

An amendment to the provision, supported by a bipartisan group of six senators, failed to gain unanimous consent after Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) Insisted on a $ 50 billion military spending rider. The move was opposed by Senator Bernie Sanders (D VT).

The crypto community still has a chance to change the provision when the bill is discussed in the House of Representatives. “The next stop is the House where we can try to get a whole new amendment from scratch that can address all of our concerns,” tweeted Jerry Brito, executive director of Coin Center, a nonprofit that advocates cryptocurrencies.

A problematic definition

The key point of debate in the bill is its definition of a broker for cryptocurrency transactions. The original definition of the term in the document required multiple entitiescryptocurrency validators, miners and software developers to maintain government-mandated records of their crypto transactions. In addition to imposing a financial burden on stakeholders, these demands also undermine the philosophical foundations of an ecosystem built on a libertarian ethic of less government. The bill’s definition has undergone several revisions and modifications with iterations focused on exempting minors from proof of work and proof of stake validators from the reporting requirement.

On Monday morning, Senators Cynthia Loomis (R-Wyo.) And Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) Announced a compromise involving both sides of the aisle and the Treasury Department. “We are not proposing anything radical or radical[the compromise] clearly indicates that a broker refers only to people who conduct transactions where consumers buy, sell and trade digital assets, ”said Senator Toomey.

Their decision received support from many, including Fed Chairman Janet Yellen, who said it would help make “significant progress on tax avoidance in the cryptocurrency market.”

As it stands, however, the amended definition is not part of the bill. The scene of the battle has moved to the House of Representatives, where Representative Tom Emmer (R-MN) has already fired the first shot. He, along with Representatives Darren Soto (R-FL), Bill Foster (D-IL) and David Schweikert (R-AZ), sent a letter to Congressional officials expressing concerns about the provision and urging them to amend Bill’s definition of a broker.

Who is a broker?

The current version of the Infrastructure Bill defines a broker as “any person responsible and regularly providing any service that transfers digital assets on behalf of another person”. According to crypto experts, this definition is broad and involves many stakeholders who are not directly involved in the transfer of digital assets, but facilitate the process by providing related services.

For example, cryptocurrency validators are not directly involved in digital asset transfers, but provide a service to validate transactions that occur in a cryptocurrency’s blockchain using the consensus mechanism. proof of participation. Likewise, cryptocurrency miners are responsible for producing digital coins and do not actually make transfers. Software developers who work on a cryptocurrency’s protocol or design its blockchain are also not directly involved in transfers.

The amendment proposed by Senator Loomey changed the definition of a broker as “any person who (for remuneration) regularly transfers digital assets on behalf of another person”. Brito of Coin Center tweeted the new definition proposed by the amendment “tightens” the broad definition of broker to exclude protocol developers, who may have been forced to meet reporting requirements.

A community in arms

The crypto tax provision has galvanized the crypto community and its armed supporters. Last week, the San Francisco-based Electronic Frontier Foundation highlighted the privacy implications of the bill’s requirements. “The mandate to collect customer names, addresses and transactions means that almost any business, even tangentially related to cryptocurrency, can suddenly be forced to monitor their users,” the organization said.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) and Square, Inc. (SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey, who is a supporter of cryptocurrencies, also tweeted opposing the provisions of the bill. “Forcing reporting rules on Americans who develop software and hardware, who operate and secure the network, or who run nodes to build resiliency and efficiency, is an impossible demand that will only spur development and development. ‘exploitation of this critical technology outside of the United States,’ he said. tweeted.

A consortium of companies and organizations, including Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) and Ribbit Capital, called the provisions of the digital assets bill “too broad and too vague” and issued a letter stating that cryptocurrencies should not be “subject to potentially devastating legislation”. without public comment.